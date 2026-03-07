ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: 281 Cadets Pass Out From OTA Gaya, 28 Women Among Newly Commissioned Officers

Gentleman Cadets march during the Passing Out Parade at the Officers Training Academy in Gaya. ( ETV Bharat )

Gaya: A grand Passing Out Parade (POP) took place at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) campus near Paharpur village on the Bodh Gaya main road in Bihar, where 281 Gentleman Cadets graduated.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, attended the event as the chief guest and took the salute during the parade. During the POP, the Gentleman Cadets executed an impressive parade march. With the ceremonial “last step”, the cadets graduated and were commissioned as military officers.

A pinning ceremony followed, during which parents pinned badges on their children's shoulders and offered congratulations. The cadets embraced and exchanged greetings to mark the occasion.

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth said that the cadets were entering a new phase of life and had now become part of the Indian Army.

Seth said, "After receiving training at various military institutions, you will serve the nation. We wish you a bright future. Today's parade was presented well. This academy is providing quality training. In the coming years, you will serve the country and remain prepared to face every situation in its defence."

OTA Gaya is one of the nation’s three principal military officer training centres, where hundreds of Gentleman Cadets are commissioned into the armed forces annually. After the POP, 28 women were also commissioned as officers.