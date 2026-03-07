Bihar: 281 Cadets Pass Out From OTA Gaya, 28 Women Among Newly Commissioned Officers
A multi-activity display and ceremonial parade marked the Passing Out Parade at OTA Gaya, where 281 cadets completed training.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Gaya: A grand Passing Out Parade (POP) took place at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) campus near Paharpur village on the Bodh Gaya main road in Bihar, where 281 Gentleman Cadets graduated.
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Command, attended the event as the chief guest and took the salute during the parade. During the POP, the Gentleman Cadets executed an impressive parade march. With the ceremonial “last step”, the cadets graduated and were commissioned as military officers.
A pinning ceremony followed, during which parents pinned badges on their children's shoulders and offered congratulations. The cadets embraced and exchanged greetings to mark the occasion.
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth said that the cadets were entering a new phase of life and had now become part of the Indian Army.
Seth said, "After receiving training at various military institutions, you will serve the nation. We wish you a bright future. Today's parade was presented well. This academy is providing quality training. In the coming years, you will serve the country and remain prepared to face every situation in its defence."
OTA Gaya is one of the nation’s three principal military officer training centres, where hundreds of Gentleman Cadets are commissioned into the armed forces annually. After the POP, 28 women were also commissioned as officers.
On March 6, a multi-activity display took place at Rani Lakshmibai Stadium on the eve of the 28th POP. Officer cadets demonstrated outstanding military efficiency, discipline, and battlefield skills.
Thrilling Equestrian Obstacle Race
The programme began with a striking equestrian display. Cadets conducted a formal flag march, followed by tent pegging and a thrilling equestrian obstacle race. The equitation symphony captivated the audience, as cadets exhibited exceptional balance and control while riding.
Gymnastics And High Horse Display
The event continued with an energetic gymnastics and high horse display. Cadets demonstrated agility, strength, and balance as they executed complex military drills with precision. Each act exemplified discipline and confidence. The programme closed with vibrant fireworks that enhanced the festive atmosphere. Cadets’ families and stadium spectators captured these memorable moments on their cameras.
A Gaurav Medal ceremony was also organised, during which parents of the graduating cadets were honoured. The recognition celebrated families who supported and encouraged their children to serve the nation in the armed forces.
