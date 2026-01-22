ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: 23-Year-Old Linked To Bishnoi Gang Shot, Arrested In Encounter In Masaurhi

The encounter took place in the Masaurhi police station area as part of Operation Langda. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: A police encounter took place with a notorious criminal in the Masaurhi area, on the outskirts of Bihar’s capital Patna. In the encounter, a shooter was injured after being shot, following which the police arrested him. According to police, the criminal is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

A 9 mm pistol was recovered from his possession. The accused has several criminal cases registered against him in Bihar and Jharkhand. According to the police, the accused reportedly has around three dozen cases registered against him across Bihar and Jharkhand.

Parichay Kumar, East City SP, Patna, said, "The arrested criminal is Parmanand Yadav, 23, a resident of Latehar, Jharkhand. He faces several charges, including murder, robbery, and Arms Act violations. He is reportedly associated with Rahul Singh, who is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and has travelled abroad."

The encounter took place on Thursday morning near Lala Bigha Mor under the Masaurhi police station area. The police shot Pramanand in his right leg. The encounter took place as part of the Bihar Police’s ongoing crackdown on organised crime under ‘Operation Langda’.