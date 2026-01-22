Bihar: 23-Year-Old Linked To Bishnoi Gang Shot, Arrested In Encounter In Masaurhi
An early-morning chase in Patna’s Masaurhi ended in gunfire, leaving a Jharkhand-based shooter wounded, arrested, and under investigation for dozens of cases registered.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Patna: A police encounter took place with a notorious criminal in the Masaurhi area, on the outskirts of Bihar’s capital Patna. In the encounter, a shooter was injured after being shot, following which the police arrested him. According to police, the criminal is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
A 9 mm pistol was recovered from his possession. The accused has several criminal cases registered against him in Bihar and Jharkhand. According to the police, the accused reportedly has around three dozen cases registered against him across Bihar and Jharkhand.
Parichay Kumar, East City SP, Patna, said, "The arrested criminal is Parmanand Yadav, 23, a resident of Latehar, Jharkhand. He faces several charges, including murder, robbery, and Arms Act violations. He is reportedly associated with Rahul Singh, who is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and has travelled abroad."
The encounter took place on Thursday morning near Lala Bigha Mor under the Masaurhi police station area. The police shot Pramanand in his right leg. The encounter took place as part of the Bihar Police’s ongoing crackdown on organised crime under ‘Operation Langda’.
The East City SP added that after some criminals were caught by the Beur police station, one of them attempted to flee towards Jehanabad. Masaurhi police station was informed, and vehicle checking began on NH-22.
According to the police, between 4 am and 4.30 am, they signalled a suspicious bike rider to stop. However, he attempted to flee. During the chase, he lost control and fell on the road along with his bike.
Police said that the accused then pulled out a weapon and started firing at the police team. In self-defence and retaliation, the police also opened fire. One bullet hit his leg, after which he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Further investigation is underway.