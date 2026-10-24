ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Shocker: Severed Head Of An Infant Found At Durga Temple; His 22-Year-Old Elder Brother Held

Durga Temple, where the severed head of an 18-month-old child was found. ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: The severed head of an 18-month-old infant was discovered at a Durga temple in Patna district, Bihar, on Saturday morning, fuelling speculation about the child being killed as part of a 'human sacrifice' or as a ritualistic offering linked to occult practices.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the case. The accused has been identified as Ajit Kumar alias Bala, the elder brother of the deceased child.

The incident occurred at Jitan Chhapra village in the Rani Talab police station area, around 45 km southwest of the state capital. Locals visiting the temple found the baby's severed head and alerted the police.

A police team rushed to the scene, secured the spot and launched an extensive search operation, during which the child's missing torso was found nearby. The incident caused panic in the village, and the child's parents also reached the temple after learning about the death of their youngest son.

Elder Brother Arrested, Weapon Recovered

According to available information, Ajit Kumar is the 22-year-old son of Ranju Yadav, a resident of Jitan Chhapra village. He allegedly carried his youngest brother from their home to the village's Durga temple, around 200 metres away, and killed him there.

The accused was reportedly addicted to drugs for several months. Further investigation led police to the child's elder brother, who was questioned and allegedly confessed to his involvement in the incident.