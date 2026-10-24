Bihar Shocker: Severed Head Of An Infant Found At Durga Temple; His 22-Year-Old Elder Brother Held
Police said the motive remains unclear and investigators are questioning family members while awaiting the forensic team's findings at the scene.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 24, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Patna: The severed head of an 18-month-old infant was discovered at a Durga temple in Patna district, Bihar, on Saturday morning, fuelling speculation about the child being killed as part of a 'human sacrifice' or as a ritualistic offering linked to occult practices.
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the case. The accused has been identified as Ajit Kumar alias Bala, the elder brother of the deceased child.
The incident occurred at Jitan Chhapra village in the Rani Talab police station area, around 45 km southwest of the state capital. Locals visiting the temple found the baby's severed head and alerted the police.
A police team rushed to the scene, secured the spot and launched an extensive search operation, during which the child's missing torso was found nearby. The incident caused panic in the village, and the child's parents also reached the temple after learning about the death of their youngest son.
Elder Brother Arrested, Weapon Recovered
According to available information, Ajit Kumar is the 22-year-old son of Ranju Yadav, a resident of Jitan Chhapra village. He allegedly carried his youngest brother from their home to the village's Durga temple, around 200 metres away, and killed him there.
The accused was reportedly addicted to drugs for several months. Further investigation led police to the child's elder brother, who was questioned and allegedly confessed to his involvement in the incident.
Police have arrested Ajit Kumar and recovered the weapon allegedly used in the crime. The family members are being questioned, and the motive behind the killing has not yet been established.
"The small child was killed by his own brother Ajit Kumar. He has been arrested. We have sent the dead body for postmortem," Rani Talab Station House Officer (SHO) Navneet Anand told ETV Bharat.
Paliganj Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO)-2 Pankaj Kumar Sharma ruled out any connection between the crime and occult practices. Sharma said the accused had a mental illness and allegedly killed his younger brother before placing the child's head at the temple.
"The child's elder brother has a mental illness. He killed him and put the head at the temple. We have found the torso also. The crime is not connected to any tantric practice," Pankaj Kumar Sharma told ETV Bharat.
The Patna Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was informed and reached the spot to examine the scene and assist in the investigation. Further investigations are underway.
Earlier in January this year, the severed head of a three-month-old infant was found on a paved road leading towards the Ganga River in the Kachchi Dargah locality under the Fatuha area of Patna district.
The nature of the crime led residents to suspect a possible human sacrifice involving occult practices. Police collected blood samples, called forensic experts and issued notices to all police stations in the district in an effort to identify the victim.
However, investigators could not identify the infant or find the child's torso.
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