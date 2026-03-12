Big Setback For Kerala CPI(M): Ex-Minister G Sudhakaran To Contest As Independent From Ambalappuzha
Powerful but polarising figure "pained by personal character assassination", sidelining within party structure, won't join any political party or front but "remains committed to communism".
Published : March 12, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram/Alappuzha: In a move that is set to shake the political alignments in Kerala's backwater city of Alappuzha, veteran CPI(M) leader and former minister G Sudhakaran has announced that he will contest as an Independent from the Ambalappuzha constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. The high-profile announcement came during a press conference held at his residence, 'Navaneetham', in Sanathanapuram.
Sudhakaran clarified that he does not intend to join any political party or front. Reflecting on his decision, the veteran leader expressed deep pain over the "personal character assassination" he has faced within the CPI(M). "Communism should use politics as its weapon, not personal insults. It is a sorry state of affairs in Ambalappuzha, where cadres feel they can even insult the parents of party leaders. I have never failed to renew my party membership, despite these grievances, but I can no longer remain silent," he stated. He further added that while he is stepping away from the organisational structure, he remains committed to the ideals and values of the party he served for decades.
Growing Rift, Allegations Of Neglect
The relationship between Sudhakaran and the CPI(M) leadership has been deteriorating for some time. The tension peaked following a remark by the party's state secretary M V Govindan, who suggested that Sudhakaran did not deserve any special consideration.
This prompted the former minister to initially decide against renewing his party membership. Despite attempts at reconciliation by senior leaders like M A Baby, Sudhakaran remained firm, citing systemic neglect and the party's failure to act against those who targeted his family.
Instances of public snubbing further fuelled the fire. Sudhakaran was notably excluded from major party events, including the Punnapra-Vayalar martyr's day celebrations, and a local area committee meeting held near his own house. In a symbolic act of defiance, he had performed a solo floral tribute at the Valya Chudukadu memorial when sidelined from the official ceremony.
From Power Centre To Rebel
Sudhakaran’s career has seen various ups and downs within the CPI(M)’s disciplinary framework. Having previously faced public censures and demotions, he has always been a polarising yet powerful figure in Alappuzha. Once a loyalist of V S Achuthanandan, he later shifted to the Pinarayi Vijayan camp, becoming a dominant force in the district's politics and serving as a minister in both the Achuthanandan and the first Pinarayi cabinets.
However, the denial of a seat in the 2021 elections and the subsequent rise of Minister Saji Cherian in the district, marked the beginning of his marginalisation within the party. The party's election review report in 2021 had accused him of "parliamentary obsession" and anti-organisational activities, leading to a public censure.
As he prepares to contest as an Independent, his deep roots in Ambalappuzha — a seat he represented in 2006, 2011, and 2016 — pose a significant challenge to the official LDF candidate in what is considered the CPI(M)'s traditional stronghold.