Big Setback For Kerala CPI(M): Ex-Minister G Sudhakaran To Contest As Independent From Ambalappuzha

Thiruvananthapuram/Alappuzha: In a move that is set to shake the political alignments in Kerala's backwater city of Alappuzha, veteran CPI(M) leader and former minister G Sudhakaran has announced that he will contest as an Independent from the Ambalappuzha constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections. The high-profile announcement came during a press conference held at his residence, 'Navaneetham', in Sanathanapuram.

Sudhakaran clarified that he does not intend to join any political party or front. Reflecting on his decision, the veteran leader expressed deep pain over the "personal character assassination" he has faced within the CPI(M). "Communism should use politics as its weapon, not personal insults. It is a sorry state of affairs in Ambalappuzha, where cadres feel they can even insult the parents of party leaders. I have never failed to renew my party membership, despite these grievances, but I can no longer remain silent," he stated. He further added that while he is stepping away from the organisational structure, he remains committed to the ideals and values of the party he served for decades.

Growing Rift, Allegations Of Neglect

The relationship between Sudhakaran and the CPI(M) leadership has been deteriorating for some time. The tension peaked following a remark by the party's state secretary M V Govindan, who suggested that Sudhakaran did not deserve any special consideration.

This prompted the former minister to initially decide against renewing his party membership. Despite attempts at reconciliation by senior leaders like M A Baby, Sudhakaran remained firm, citing systemic neglect and the party's failure to act against those who targeted his family.