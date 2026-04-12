ETV Bharat / state

'Big Ruling Party' In Maharashtra May Poach Own Allies, Not Oppn, Claims Rohit Pawar

Mumbai: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday claimed that contrary to reports of attempts to "poach" Opposition legislators in Maharashtra, a major ruling party in the Mahayuti coalition could instead turn focus on its own allies.

There was credible information that by the end of next month, a "big party in power" may engineer defections within the ruling alliance, Pawar claimed in an apparent swipe at the ruling BJP, and cautioned smaller partners to remain vigilant.

"While the BJP may currently project a stance of unwavering friendship towards its allies, the situation could change, leading to a sense of betrayal among partners," Pawar said in a post on X. The BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Sunetra Pawar's NCP are partners in the Devendra Fadnavis-headed Mahayuti government.

Over the past few days, there has been a buzz that the Shiv Sena has secretly launched ‘Operation Tiger’ in a bid to induce defections among leaders of the Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday dubbed the reports as baseless and said the aim of such rumours was to “create sensation”.