Big People From All Political Parties Involved In Illegal Sand Mining: Karnataka Home Minister Candidly Admits

Bengaluru: In a candid admission, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday told the Assembly that illegal mining has been happening all across the state and big people from all political parties are involved in it. The Minister was replying to a question by Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Karemma Nayak, who was threatened by the sand mafia in her native district of Raichur last week. The MLA has lodged a complaint too in this connection.

"This is an embarrassing situation. I don't want to get into who is involved in it (illegal sand mining)? But all I can say is it is a big business. Big people are involved. Big people from all parties," the Minister said.

Karemma said illegal sand mining has been going on rampantly in the Raichur district, and no action is being taken by the authorities. "I say this with pain. I have been fighting against this mafia despite being a woman. They (mafia) come to my house and threaten me, and the Government takes no action even after I spoke to the authorities."

Further, she said those who threatened her held a press conference where two cops were deployed. She also demanded the government open the bids it had invited for the extraction and transportation of sand. "It's been months since the bids were submitted. But till now they have not been opened," she said.