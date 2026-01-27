Big People From All Political Parties Involved In Illegal Sand Mining: Karnataka Home Minister Candidly Admits
Parameshwara was replying to a question by JDS MLA Karemma Nayak, who was threatened by the sand mafia in her native district of Raichur.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a candid admission, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday told the Assembly that illegal mining has been happening all across the state and big people from all political parties are involved in it. The Minister was replying to a question by Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Karemma Nayak, who was threatened by the sand mafia in her native district of Raichur last week. The MLA has lodged a complaint too in this connection.
"This is an embarrassing situation. I don't want to get into who is involved in it (illegal sand mining)? But all I can say is it is a big business. Big people are involved. Big people from all parties," the Minister said.
Karemma said illegal sand mining has been going on rampantly in the Raichur district, and no action is being taken by the authorities. "I say this with pain. I have been fighting against this mafia despite being a woman. They (mafia) come to my house and threaten me, and the Government takes no action even after I spoke to the authorities."
Further, she said those who threatened her held a press conference where two cops were deployed. She also demanded the government open the bids it had invited for the extraction and transportation of sand. "It's been months since the bids were submitted. But till now they have not been opened," she said.
Parameshwara assured the woman legislator that the Government would ensure her safety. "We will ensure that no harm is caused to you. We are all here to protect you," he said.
He also said illegal sand mining is not confined to Devadurga (in Raichur), but it has been happening across the state for many years. "It cannot be stopped in one day. And there is no question of compromising also," he said. He also said that strict instructions will be given to sand task forces deployed in each taluka to work more effectively.
This is not the first incident where the sand mafia threatened people's representatives and officers. In February 2025, a woman officer from the Mines and Geology Department was abused and threatened by the sand mafia in Bhadravati taluk in Shivamogga district when she, along with her staff, raided an illegal sand mining site. It was alleged that Congress MLA B K Sangamesh's son was involved in the attack on the officer.
A similar incident was reported from Udupi in 2021 when a woman officer from the Mines and Geology Department was threatened when she went to raid the illegal mining business.
