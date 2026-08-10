'Big Loans, Bigger Plans': Mumbai's Metro Projects Cost Govt Exchequer A Fortune
The government has had to raise huge international loans to fund the construction of the 337-km network of metro rail in the city.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Mumbai: Large-scale development projects have been implemented in India's economic capital Mumbai in the last few years.
While projects like the Atal Setu (connecting Sewri and Nhava Sheva) and the Coastal Road (connecting South Mumbai to the Sea Link) are significant, the Mumbai Metro remains the state government's most ambitious, largest, and most expensive undertaking.
However, the metro projects spread across Mumbai and the MMR have created a massive debt burden on the state exchequer. The government has had to raise huge international loans to fund the construction of the 337-km network of metro rail in the city. But, the huge loans and expenditure has had little effect on the state's economic health if the Economic Survey's report is taken into consideration.
Sources said, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has secured an interest-free loan of Rs 500 crore from the state government for nine ongoing metro projects. Additionally, loans worth crores have been obtained from international banks for the construction of the metro corridors.
Mumbai Metro 1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar)
During the construction phase of the inaugural metro project in Mumbai, the original cost escalated to around Rs 4,000 crore. This placed a massive debt burden on Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), creating a risk of insolvency for the company. To resolve the situation, the government-backed 'National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited' (NARCL) restructured the debt. While this reduced the Rs 4,000 crore loan by Rs 1,100 crore, an outstanding debt of approximately Rs 2,000 crore still remains.
Nevertheless, this assistance has finally provided long-term financial relief to MMOPL. Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure holds a 74 per cent stake in the company, while the MMRDA holds a 26 per cent stake.
State government's effort to accelerate metro projects between Thane and Mumbai
An interest-free loan of Rs 500 crore has been disbursed to the MMRDA for nine metro projects in the Mumbai and Thane regions. The funding is expected to boost the respective metro projects and expedite their completion. The projects cover routes including Dahisar, Mira Road, Thane, and Kalyan and the loan comprises 50 per cent central government funding, while the remaining portion is allocated to the Metro Rail Authority to cover local taxes and land acquisition costs.
Impact of Mumbai Metro on the state exchequer
While Maharashtra's economy is growing rapidly, the debt burden on the state exchequer is increasing at a commensurate rate. According to the Economic Survey Report for the year 2025-26, the state's economic growth rate is projected to be 7.9 per cent.
The report notes that growth in the service, industrial, and agricultural sectors has boosted the state's economy. According to the report, Maharashtra's debt stood at Rs 9,32,242 crore by the end of March 2026. By the end of March 2025, the state's debt was Rs 8,39,275 crore; this implies an increase of approximately Rs 92,967 crore in the state's debt over the course of a year.
The state government is required to spend around Rs 65,000 crore solely on servicing the net interest on the debt. However, in terms of per capita income, Maharashtra currently ranks fifth in the country. Telangana holds the top spot with a per capita income of Rs 3,87,623, followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.
A positive aspect for the state
Economist Vishwas Uttagi said, despite the substantial debt, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has also seen significant growth compared to other states in the country. In the 2024-25 financial year, the state's gross income stood at Rs 46,22,138 crore, rising to approximately Rs 51,00,597 crore in the 2025-26 financial year. Positive growth is projected for the coming year as well.
According to the Economic Survey report, the growth rates were approximately 9 per cent in the service sector, 5.7 per cent in the industrial sector, and 3.4 per cent in the agriculture and allied sectors. Growth in the three key sectors has pushed the state's average growth rate to 7.9 per cent. Uttagi also stated that Maharashtra attracts as much as 31 per cent of the country's total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
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