ETV Bharat / state

'Big Loans, Bigger Plans': Mumbai's Metro Projects Cost Govt Exchequer A Fortune

Mumbai: Large-scale development projects have been implemented in India's economic capital Mumbai in the last few years.

While projects like the Atal Setu (connecting Sewri and Nhava Sheva) and the Coastal Road (connecting South Mumbai to the Sea Link) are significant, the Mumbai Metro remains the state government's most ambitious, largest, and most expensive undertaking.

However, the metro projects spread across Mumbai and the MMR have created a massive debt burden on the state exchequer. The government has had to raise huge international loans to fund the construction of the 337-km network of metro rail in the city. But, the huge loans and expenditure has had little effect on the state's economic health if the Economic Survey's report is taken into consideration.

Sources said, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has secured an interest-free loan of Rs 500 crore from the state government for nine ongoing metro projects. Additionally, loans worth crores have been obtained from international banks for the construction of the metro corridors.

Mumbai Metro 1 (Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar)

File photo of a Mumbai Metro train of Metro Line 9 at a station during inauguration of the Dahisar (East) to Kashigaon (Phase-1) section in Mumbai (IANS)

During the construction phase of the inaugural metro project in Mumbai, the original cost escalated to around Rs 4,000 crore. This placed a massive debt burden on Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), creating a risk of insolvency for the company. To resolve the situation, the government-backed 'National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited' (NARCL) restructured the debt. While this reduced the Rs 4,000 crore loan by Rs 1,100 crore, an outstanding debt of approximately Rs 2,000 crore still remains.

Nevertheless, this assistance has finally provided long-term financial relief to MMOPL. Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure holds a 74 per cent stake in the company, while the MMRDA holds a 26 per cent stake.