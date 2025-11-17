ETV Bharat / state

'Big Lapse': Kashmir Politicians On Nowgam Blast; BJP Seeks Jobs For Kin Of Victims

Part of the Nowgam police station, front, partially damaged in a blast as seen from the window of a nearby house, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (November 15). ( PTI )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 3 Min Read

Srinagar: The National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said that there had been “big lapses” in the Nowgam Police Station blast and sought a probe into the explosion that killed 9 persons and injured 32. “This is a big lapse. How was a huge quantity of explosive material kept within a populated area? Why was it not handled professionally? Who is responsible… It must be investigated, and those responsible must be punished. The government must explain why such a big lapse happened,” he told reporters. Ruhullah said that the government must compensate the families of the victims of the blast “even though no compensation is a replacement for life”. The NC MP said that he will write to the LG and the Government of India to provide a job to the next of kin of the tailor, who was also killed in the explosion. On Friday night (14 November), a huge explosion took place inside the police station in the Nogwam locality on the outskirts of Srinagar. Jammu Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat said the explosion took place from the ammonium nitrate that was stocked in the station after its confiscation by the Jammu and Kashmir police from Faridabad, Haryana, from Dr Muzamil Shakeel, one of the accused in the interstate terror module. Inside view of a damaged house in Nowgam (PTI)