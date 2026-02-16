ETV Bharat / state

Big Jolt To BJP In Punjab As Arvind Khanna Switches To Shiromani Akali Dal

Arvind Khanna joins the Shiromani Akali Dal in the presence of Sukhbir Badal at Dhuri in Sangrur on Sunday. ( ETV Bharat )

Sangrur: In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab, its state vice-president Arvind Khanna resigned and joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday.

Amid ongoing alliance discussions in the state, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal visited Dhuri in Sangrur on Sunday. There, he formally inducted Khanna into the party, appointing him as the constituency in charge of Sangrur. This event signalled the official end of Khanna's association with the BJP and marked his transition to the SAD.

Khanna joined SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Singh Badal and several senior leaders.

Sukhbir said, "I have shared affection with Arvind Khanna for the past 40 years and I always wanted him to join the party. Today, he, along with thousands of his workers, has joined the Shiromani Akali Dal. I congratulate him and appoint him as the Sangrur constituency in-charge, and the entire command of the Shiromani Akali Dal in the area is being handed over to him."

Sukhbir said, "I am very happy that senior BJP leader and two-time MLA and my friend Arvind Khanna is joining the Shiromani Akali Dal today. He has been appointed as the constituency in-charge of the Sangrur Assembly segment."

Badal added, "Khanna has been serving Sangrur for more than two decades and has led several social initiatives through the Umeed Foundation, which he heads. I am confident that his joining the Shiromani Akali Dal will further strengthen the party in Sangrur district. I wish him the best for his new responsibility."

Sukhbir Badal said that leaders and workers from the BJP and the Congress who join the Shiromani Akali Dal would be accorded due respect and responsibilities in the party.