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Woman, Her Son And Neighbour's Child Drown In Pond In Rajasthan's Bikaner

The deceased were identified as Prema, wife of Arjunram, her son Narendra and neighbour Manoj, said police.

In a tragic incident, four persons drowned in a pond at Kirtasar village in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday.
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 6, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Bikaner: In a tragic incident, four persons drowned in a pond at Kirtasar village in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday.

Nokha police station SHO Arvind Bhardwaj said a woman fell into a pond at a farm while working. Seeing her drowning, her 15-year-old son jumped into the pond to save her. Meanwhile, a 10-year-old neighbor also jumped into the pond to try to save them. However, due to the depth and water level, the three could not get out and drowned. The deceased were identified as Prema, wife of Arjunram, her son Narendra and neighbour Manoj.

Upon learning of the incident, a large number of relatives and villagers rushed to the spot and attempted rescue. After considerable effort, all three were pulled out of the pond, but by then they had already died. The family rushed the three to Bikaner PBM Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Meanwhile, the police outpost at Bikaner's PBM Hospital sent the three bodies to the mortuary for postmortem and informed Nokha police about the incident. An investigation was launched. The police are investigating all aspects of the accident.

The deaths of a woman, her teenage son, and a neighbor's child in a single accident have cast a pall of gloom over Kirtasar village. After the postmortem examination, the three bodies will be handed over to the families, said Bhardwaj.

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TAGGED:

BIKANER PBM HOSPITAL
THREE DIED IN BIKANER
NOKHA OF BIKANER
DROWNING IN A WATER TANK
RAJASTHAN

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