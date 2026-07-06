ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Her Son And Neighbour's Child Drown In Pond In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: In a tragic incident, four persons drowned in a pond at Kirtasar village in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Monday.

Nokha police station SHO Arvind Bhardwaj said a woman fell into a pond at a farm while working. Seeing her drowning, her 15-year-old son jumped into the pond to save her. Meanwhile, a 10-year-old neighbor also jumped into the pond to try to save them. However, due to the depth and water level, the three could not get out and drowned. The deceased were identified as Prema, wife of Arjunram, her son Narendra and neighbour Manoj.

Upon learning of the incident, a large number of relatives and villagers rushed to the spot and attempted rescue. After considerable effort, all three were pulled out of the pond, but by then they had already died. The family rushed the three to Bikaner PBM Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.