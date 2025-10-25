ETV Bharat / state

Four Children Drown While Bathing In Rajasthan's Udaipur

Police said the children had gone to the anicut to bathe. However, owing to the depth of the anicut they drowned.

Four children drowned in an anicut near a power house at Bathera Sarai under Dabok police station in Udaipur district on Saturday.
Villagers at the spot where the children drowned (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 25, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Udaipur: Four children drowned in an anicut near a power house at Bathera Sarai under Dabok police station in Udaipur district on Saturday.

Among the deceased are three boys and a girl. They were aged between six and 15, said police. Locals said a team of civil security rushed to the spot but by then the villagers had fished out the bodies.

The deceased were identified as six-year-old Manohar, eight-year-old Komal, 10-year-old Raju and 16-year-old Keshu, said SI Babulal of Dabok police station.

He said the children had gone to the anicut to bathe. However, owing to the depth of the anicut they started drowning. As the villagers saw the children drowning, they brought them out but by then they were dead. The bodies were sent for postmortem.

On October 21, three children drowned in a pond in Hirolipara village of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The mishap occurred when the kids went out to play and bathe after Diwali celebrations.

According to locals, the children were enjoying themselves near the pond when they suddenly drifted into deeper water. People nearby rushed to help, but by the time they were pulled out, all three had died.

The victims were identified as Manita Hapka (6), a Class 1 student, Naveen Hapka (4) from Gayatapara, and Dinesh Korsa (5), who attended the local Anganwadi centre. All three were related and lived in the same neighbourhood.

Also Read

Diwali Celebrations Turn Into Tragedy In Bijapur As Three Young Children Drown In Village Pond

TAGGED:

INCIDENT HAPPENED IN UDAIPUR
CIVIL DEFENCE TEAM
MB HOSPITAL UDAIPUR
UDAIPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

The Telangana Man Who Lives Among Books: 35,000 Volumes And A Million Pages In One House

Analysis | How To Get Out Of The Stubble Bubble?

Bihar Elections | Ground Report: Karpoori Gave Dignity To Samastipur Where Discontent Over Unemployment And Development Still Runs High

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.