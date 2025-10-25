ETV Bharat / state

Four Children Drown While Bathing In Rajasthan's Udaipur

Udaipur: Four children drowned in an anicut near a power house at Bathera Sarai under Dabok police station in Udaipur district on Saturday.

Among the deceased are three boys and a girl. They were aged between six and 15, said police. Locals said a team of civil security rushed to the spot but by then the villagers had fished out the bodies.

The deceased were identified as six-year-old Manohar, eight-year-old Komal, 10-year-old Raju and 16-year-old Keshu, said SI Babulal of Dabok police station.

He said the children had gone to the anicut to bathe. However, owing to the depth of the anicut they started drowning. As the villagers saw the children drowning, they brought them out but by then they were dead. The bodies were sent for postmortem.