Four Children Drown While Bathing In Rajasthan's Udaipur
Police said the children had gone to the anicut to bathe. However, owing to the depth of the anicut they drowned.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Udaipur: Four children drowned in an anicut near a power house at Bathera Sarai under Dabok police station in Udaipur district on Saturday.
Among the deceased are three boys and a girl. They were aged between six and 15, said police. Locals said a team of civil security rushed to the spot but by then the villagers had fished out the bodies.
The deceased were identified as six-year-old Manohar, eight-year-old Komal, 10-year-old Raju and 16-year-old Keshu, said SI Babulal of Dabok police station.
He said the children had gone to the anicut to bathe. However, owing to the depth of the anicut they started drowning. As the villagers saw the children drowning, they brought them out but by then they were dead. The bodies were sent for postmortem.
On October 21, three children drowned in a pond in Hirolipara village of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh. The mishap occurred when the kids went out to play and bathe after Diwali celebrations.
According to locals, the children were enjoying themselves near the pond when they suddenly drifted into deeper water. People nearby rushed to help, but by the time they were pulled out, all three had died.
The victims were identified as Manita Hapka (6), a Class 1 student, Naveen Hapka (4) from Gayatapara, and Dinesh Korsa (5), who attended the local Anganwadi centre. All three were related and lived in the same neighbourhood.
