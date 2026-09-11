'Acquittal In Criminal Case Does Not Automatically Grant Right To Claim Damages For Malicious Prosecution': Himachal Pradesh HC
It is essential to prove malice and the absence of reasonable and probable cause in a complaint when claiming damages
Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:54 PM IST
Shimla: Himachal Pradesh High Court has laid down an important legal principle when claiming damages in cases filed out of malice and defamation suits. Justice Sushil Kukreja delivered this ruling while dismissing an appeal filed against the decision of the lower court.
The court made it clear that a person’s mere acquittal in a criminal case does not automatically entitle the person to claim damages against the complainant for malicious prosecution, in a civil court. Justice Kukreja said, it must be proved that the criminal complaint lodged against him was entirely without reasonable and probable cause and was filed only out of malice or enmity.
The case
In this case, the complainant had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the appellants at the Pachhad police station in Sirmaur district. The allegation was that the accused had forcibly taken possession of and encroached on his land. On the basis of this complaint, a case was registered against the accused under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with the Prevention of Atrocities SC/ST Act.
The matter was heard before the Special Judge, Sirmaur. After the hearing, the court gave the accused the benefit of the doubt and acquitted them in this criminal case. Thereafter, the accused filed a civil suit for damages against the complainant. They claimed, the case registered against them had harmed their social reputation and had also caused them to incur legal expenses. They claimed damages of Rs 10.10 lakh from the complainant.
Dismissal of case
However, the District Judge, Sirmaur (Nahan) dismissed the claims and the petitioned challenged this decision in the High Court. Justice Kukreja clarified "An acquittal in a criminal case is not, by itself, proof that the complainant filed the case maliciously or without any reasonable and probable cause."
He further said, "In order to obtain damages on the basis of malicious prosecution, it is necessary to prove there was no reasonable and probable basis for initiating the criminal proceedings and that they were motivated by malice. Without proving these essential elements, a claim for damages cannot be sustained merely by referring to acquittal, damage to social reputation, or court expenses."
The High Court declined to interfere with the decision of the lower court and dismissed the appeal.