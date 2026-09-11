ETV Bharat / state

'Acquittal In Criminal Case Does Not Automatically Grant Right To Claim Damages For Malicious Prosecution': Himachal Pradesh HC

In a significant ruling, the Himachal Pradesh High Court dismissed a case demanding damages after the accused was acquitted in a criminal case, saying an acquittal doesn't automatically grant the right to claim damages ( ETV Bharat )

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh High Court has laid down an important legal principle when claiming damages in cases filed out of malice and defamation suits. Justice Sushil Kukreja delivered this ruling while dismissing an appeal filed against the decision of the lower court.

The court made it clear that a person’s mere acquittal in a criminal case does not automatically entitle the person to claim damages against the complainant for malicious prosecution, in a civil court. Justice Kukreja said, it must be proved that the criminal complaint lodged against him was entirely without reasonable and probable cause and was filed only out of malice or enmity.

The case

In this case, the complainant had lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against the appellants at the Pachhad police station in Sirmaur district. The allegation was that the accused had forcibly taken possession of and encroached on his land. On the basis of this complaint, a case was registered against the accused under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with the Prevention of Atrocities SC/ST Act.

The matter was heard before the Special Judge, Sirmaur. After the hearing, the court gave the accused the benefit of the doubt and acquitted them in this criminal case. Thereafter, the accused filed a civil suit for damages against the complainant. They claimed, the case registered against them had harmed their social reputation and had also caused them to incur legal expenses. They claimed damages of Rs 10.10 lakh from the complainant.