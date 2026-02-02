Big Cats Found Dead In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, Probe Underway
North Shahdol DFO Taruna Verma said preliminary reports suggest that one of them was killed in a territorial fight, while the other was possibly electrocuted.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Shahdol: The carcasses of two big cats were spotted in the Vanachar beat of the Jaisinghnagar range under the North Forest Division area of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, a senior forest official said on Monday.
Forest department officials sealed the spot and started an investigation into the deaths of a tiger and a tigress. The carcasses were found approximately 50 to 100 metres apart and preliminary reports suggest that one of them appeared to have been killed in a territorial fight, while the other was possibly electrocuted.
DFO Taruna Verma said, "The body of the tigress was found on Sunday, and we received information about the death of a tiger on Monday morning. Recently, a tiger was injured in a territorial fight in the same area and was rescued and sent to Bandhavgarh. The exact cause of death will only be ascertained after the investigation is over. Injuries from territorial fights are natural, and it needs to be probed if the death was due to some other reason."
Verma said a dog squad has been engaged in the probe, and a massive search operation is underway. The carcasses will be sent for autopsy after a team of veterinarians examines them.
Dubbed as India's tiger state, Madhya Pradesh is home to the highest number of big cats. On January 20, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notices to the Centre and the state government over the rise in tiger deaths in the state.
The court was hearing a petition filed by wildlife activist Ajay Dubey, which claimed that 54 tigers died in the state in 2025, the highest annual mortality since the inception of Project Tiger in 1973, with more than half of the deaths attributed to unnatural causes.
