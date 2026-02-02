ETV Bharat / state

Big Cats Found Dead In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, Probe Underway

Shahdol: The carcasses of two big cats were spotted in the Vanachar beat of the Jaisinghnagar range under the North Forest Division area of Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, a senior forest official said on Monday.

Forest department officials sealed the spot and started an investigation into the deaths of a tiger and a tigress. The carcasses were found approximately 50 to 100 metres apart and preliminary reports suggest that one of them appeared to have been killed in a territorial fight, while the other was possibly electrocuted.

DFO Taruna Verma said, "The body of the tigress was found on Sunday, and we received information about the death of a tiger on Monday morning. Recently, a tiger was injured in a territorial fight in the same area and was rescued and sent to Bandhavgarh. The exact cause of death will only be ascertained after the investigation is over. Injuries from territorial fights are natural, and it needs to be probed if the death was due to some other reason."