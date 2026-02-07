ETV Bharat / state

Big Cat On The Prowl For A Week Captured In Andhra's East Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: After being on the prowl and keeping residents on edge for nearly a week, a tiger that had been evading forest officials in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh was finally captured at Kurmapuram village in Rayavaram mandal of the Mandapet constituency on Friday night, officials said. The operation was carried out jointly by forest officials and a specialised rescue team from Maharstahrra's Pune, executing a meticulously planned strategy.

The big cat had reportedly travelled from the Tadoba region of Maharashtra to Andhra Pradesh's Eluru via Telangana. Over the past seven days, it roamed through sanctuaries, Godavari catchment areas, and agricultural fields in East Godavari district, creating panic among villagers. During this period, it killed eight domestic animals in the Rajanagaram and Rajamahendravaram rural mandals, a forest official said.

"On Friday morning, the tiger entered a dilapidated house belonging to one Palacharla Raju in Kurmapuram village after moving from the Kesavaram area of Mandapet mandal. Noticing its movements, locals raised an alarm. Soon, officials from the forest, police and revenue departments, accompanied by rescue teams, reached the spot to capture the animal. However, the operation was complicated by a large gathering of curious onlookers," said an official.

While experts were preparing to administer anaesthetics, the tiger suddenly appeared from the abandoned house around 1.30 pm and ran into nearby paddy fields. It later moved close to residential areas, prompting a constable to alert villagers for public safety. The tiger eventually entered a cattle shed of Satthibabu near the Durgamma temple, where it rested for nearly five hours until evening, the official added.