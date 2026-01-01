ETV Bharat / state

BSF Foils Infiltration Bid In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Personnel of the 72nd Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid on the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer with the arrest of a Pakistani resident.

The personnel were on routine patrol at Nachana sector when they spotted a man trying to cross the international border and heading towards Indian territory. The personnel cordoned off the area and detained the man as he crossed the barbed wire on the border.

The suspect, apprehended under 'Operation Alert', was taken to the nearest Border Outpost (BOP). During initial interrogation, he identified himself as Ishrat (35), son of Rana Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Sargodha district in Pakistan's Punjab province. Ishrat appeared nervous and uneasy during the interrogation, said BSF officers.