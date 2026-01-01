BSF Foils Infiltration Bid In Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
A 35-year-old Pakistani man was arrested while he was trying to enter Indian territory at Nachana sector of India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan.
January 1, 2026
Jaisalmer: Personnel of the 72nd Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an infiltration bid on the India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer with the arrest of a Pakistani resident.
The personnel were on routine patrol at Nachana sector when they spotted a man trying to cross the international border and heading towards Indian territory. The personnel cordoned off the area and detained the man as he crossed the barbed wire on the border.
The suspect, apprehended under 'Operation Alert', was taken to the nearest Border Outpost (BOP). During initial interrogation, he identified himself as Ishrat (35), son of Rana Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Sargodha district in Pakistan's Punjab province. Ishrat appeared nervous and uneasy during the interrogation, said BSF officers.
According to BSF sources, no weapons, documents, or suspicious material were recovered from Ishrat during search. However, he repeatedly changed his statements during interrogation. An officer said a medical examination is being conducted on Ishrat to assess his mental state. At present, BSF and other security agencies are jointly interrogating him. After all formalities are completed, he will be handed over to the Nachana police station.
The Nachana area of Jaisalmer is considered strategically important. The terrain here is difficult, and dense fog in winter significantly reduces visibility. In such sensitive area, a person reaching the border on foot from an important military centre like Sargodha in Pakistan raises many questions.
