ETV Bharat / state

Bidhannagar Police Bust Cross-Border Kidney Trafficking Racket; Bangladeshi Kingpin Arrested In Kolkata

Bidhannagar: Police in Kolkata’s Bidhannagar have busted a cross-border trafficking ring that lured victims to various states under the pretext of employment and stole their kidneys. On Sunday, a joint operation by the police’s Special Task Force (STF) and personnel from Bidhannagar South Police Station during a joint raid arrested the ring's mastermind and Bangladeshi national Russell Ahmed from the Atghara-Phultala area near Chinar Park in Rajarhat.

The police had earlier arrested a key 'middleman' of this gang, Prabhas Mondal. On Sunday, Russell was produced in court, and a plea was made to place him in police custody. On August 18, Mangal Mondal, a resident of the Sukanta Nagar area in Salt Lake, filed a written complaint at the Bidhannagar South Police Station. Mangal alleged that a broker named Prabhas Mondal took him to a hospital in Punjab with the promise of a high-paying housekeeping job. However, after arriving there, he was rendered unconscious, and one of his kidneys was surgically removed without his knowledge. Upon returning home in a sickly state, he realised that one of his kidneys had been stolen.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police first arrested the broker, Prabhas Mondal. During repeated interrogations, Prabhas revealed links to an international network. It was discovered that Russell Ahmed, a resident of Kushtia, Bangladesh, was the kingpin of the racket. Acting on a tip-off, the Bengal STF raided a rented house in Atghara, near Chinar Park, Rajarhat, and arrested Russell. He was subsequently handed over to the Bidhannagar South Police.

A police official stated that Russell had been living at a rented house in the Atghara area for the past five months. To facilitate unrestricted travel, he had used forged documents to obtain an Aadhaar card and a voter ID card.