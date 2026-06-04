ETV Bharat / state

Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty Resigns Amid Turmoil In Trinamool

"This is my own opinion, a completely personal decision. I am grateful for the love from everyone. I will continue to serve as a councillor. Many people are calling me. I am deeply grateful to the residents of Bidhannagar. I have been working for the people since I was very young," Chakraborty said.

This sudden decision has sparked intense speculation within political circles. However, neither the party nor Chakraborty has yet disclosed any specific reason behind this decision.

She submitted her resignation letter at the municipality's office on Thursday and sent a copy to the Minister for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development, Agnimitra Pal.

"I have tendered my resignation in accordance with all the prescribed rules and procedures. Since the political shift, councillors have stopped attending meetings. I have been sitting idle. The work of the municipal corporation has come to a standstill. Board meetings are not being held regularly. Member of the Mayor-in-Council (MIC) meetings are not taking place. We are unable to provide services to the citizens of Bidhannagar. Mamata Banerjee is like a mother to me, but I cannot betray the trust of the people," she added.

Sabyasachi Dutta, chairman of the municipal corporation, alleged that despite his repeated urge to hold monthly meetings, she never found time for it. "With the Mayor's resignation, the Board will naturally stand dissolved. Nevertheless, she said she will continue to provide services in her capacity as a councillor of Ward No. 29," he added.

BJP MLA and cabinet minister Sharadwat Mukherjee held meetings with officials of the municipal corporation over the past month. He said about 18 or 19 properties linked to Chakraborty have been documented. "As soon as she realised this, she sought to retreat behind the scenes. She is clearly uncomfortable with the situation," he added.

Sources in the municipal corporation said interim measures may be implemented to ensure the continuity of administrative operations until a new mayor is elected or subsequent steps are taken.