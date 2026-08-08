Bidadi Township Project: BJP-JDS Coalition To Embark On Padayatra From Sunday Opposing Project
JDS Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy will lead the 3-day padayatra from Bidadi to Bengaluru starting Sunday.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 8:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: Coalition partners BJP and JDS will embark on a padayatra (march by foot) from Bidadi to Bengaluru, demanding the scrapping of the ruling Congress government's controversial Bidadi township project in Karnataka.
JDS Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy will lead the padayatra from Bidadi on Sunday. The padayatra will conclude on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday.
JDS leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Opposition Leader in the Assembly R Ashok and leaders of both the parties met here in Bengaluru and decided to jointly take out a padayatra.
"Kumaraswamy and I will take part in the inauguration of the padayatra tomorrow," Ashok announced after the meeting while appealing to all BJP leaders and workers to participate in the padayatra.
Terming the project 'a real estate enterprise', Ashok said both parties will raise the Bidadi project in the monsoon session of the state legislature and corner the government until it drops the project.
The project involves building a greenfield township known as the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) spread across 9,600 acres near Bidadi, about 40 km from Bengaluru. Billed as India's first AI-powered smart city, the project primarily aims to decongest Bengaluru city.
However, the project has faced stiff resistance from farmers of two hoblis(administrative units) covering 9 villages, who stand to lose their lands. The resistance reached its peak last month when Mandalahalli villagers attacked a land survey team forcing the state government to clarify that it would acquire land only from willing farmers. The government also announced setting up a committee to study the ground situation before proceeding with the land acquisition.
Meanwhile, the project has also reached the high court with 14 farmers from Vaderahalli village petitioning to challenge the notification acquiring their land. The government informed the court that possession of lands will not be taken until the compensation amount is determined.
A report by a panel headed by retired Supreme Court Justice V Gopal Gowda, which studied the project details, declared the government's move to acquire land 'unconstitutional.'
The report titled 'Judgement of Public Hearing,' stated that the Bengaluru Development Authority has no jurisdiction to acquire land under the Karnataka Development Authorities Act and only the Ramanagera Urban Development Authority is empowered to issue such notifications.
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