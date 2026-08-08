ETV Bharat / state

Bidadi Township Project: BJP-JDS Coalition To Embark On Padayatra From Sunday Opposing Project

Karnataka BJP leaders led by former CM B. S. Yediyurappa(C) protest against the Congress led government's proposed Bidadi township project ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Coalition partners BJP and JDS will embark on a padayatra (march by foot) from Bidadi to Bengaluru, demanding the scrapping of the ruling Congress government's controversial Bidadi township project in Karnataka.

JDS Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy will lead the padayatra from Bidadi on Sunday. The padayatra will conclude on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday.

JDS leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Opposition Leader in the Assembly R Ashok and leaders of both the parties met here in Bengaluru and decided to jointly take out a padayatra.

"Kumaraswamy and I will take part in the inauguration of the padayatra tomorrow," Ashok announced after the meeting while appealing to all BJP leaders and workers to participate in the padayatra.

Terming the project 'a real estate enterprise', Ashok said both parties will raise the Bidadi project in the monsoon session of the state legislature and corner the government until it drops the project.