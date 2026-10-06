‘Bid To Tarnish Image Of Institution’: Dhami Presents Preliminary Report On Rape Allegations Against Amarjit Singh Chawla
SGPC president presented original “sarai” register before the media; he said certain employees had allegedly tampered with the register entries as part of a conspiracy.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday decried the efforts to weaken the institution and the gurdwara management, and warned against media trials and political conspiracies.
“A deliberate and orchestrated attempt is being made by certain anti-social elements and political adversaries to tarnish the image of the institution and the gurdwara management,” Dhami said while making public the preliminary report of the inquiry sub-committee probing the rape allegations against former SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla.
According to the SGPC president, a four-member sub-committee was constituted to conduct an impartial inquiry into the controversy surrounding the “sarai” (pilgrim lodge) at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib. The committee comprised Sardar Kuldeep Singh Teg, Sardar Daljit Singh Bhinder, Bibi Kulwinder Kaur and Sardar Gurbakhsh Singh Khalsa, with Secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas appointed as its coordinator. The committee was directed to conduct the inquiry and submit its report within 15 days.
“The committee has submitted its preliminary report, which clarifies that most of the allegations being levelled are baseless and fabricated," the SGPC president said.
During the press conference, Dhami presented the original “sarai” register and related documents before the media. He said that certain employees had allegedly tampered with the register entries on a large scale as part of a conspiracy.
"In the register, entry number 247 — following entry number 246 — was altered to read 248, and additional lines were inserted in between. Furthermore, the serial numbers from 246 to 281 were tampered with in an attempt to show that the woman in question had stayed there for six consecutive months,” Dhami said. “This record was fabricated later. The handwriting has been examined by the employees concerned, and further scientific verification is being conducted by handwriting experts."
Dismissing the allegations, Dhami presented details regarding the dates of the woman's stay and the associated payments. He said that the woman stayed in Room No. 38 from December 7 to 9 and deposited the prescribed fee of Rs 1,000 in accordance with the rules. Subsequently, whenever she stayed — from December 9 to 11, December 28 to 29, and during January — she paid the stipulated rent.
He mentioned that the woman had also stayed in the “sarais” (pilgrim lodges) of Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib on eight separate occasions for limited periods between March and July; a complete record of these stays exists.
The SGPC president questioned how the woman could have stayed continuously for six months in Anandpur Sahib when verified records of her stays at other locations exist.
He denied claims that the woman had been provided with a vehicle, a driver, or special VIP facilities by the SGPC. Neither a committee vehicle was provided nor was any employee assigned to accompany her. If any employee engaged in wrongdoing or collusion at a personal level, strict disciplinary action is being taken against them following a departmental inquiry, he added.
Addressing the controversy surrounding the Rs 1 lakh financial aid provided for hospital treatment, Dhami read out the relevant application. He said that the woman, a resident of Sangrur, had sought assistance due to health issues and the need for treatment amidst mental stress. Financial assistance from the “Dharmarth” (charitable) fund was approved for this application after the Executive Committee deliberated on the matter in accordance with the rules.
He noted that the SGPC has consistently assisted the needy in cases involving cancer, serious illnesses, and issues related to “Panthic” struggles; this decision was reached with the consensus of the entire committee, rather than through any clandestine process.
The SGPC president expressed resentment towards those targeting the institution due to vested interests and social media narratives. He remarked that sensationalist news is being circulated without verifying facts, thereby attempting to weaken the supreme administrative body of the Sikh Panth.
He urged journalists to refrain from conducting 'media trials' based on one-sided statements. Dhami reiterated that the SGPC does not shy away from any impartial inquiry. He said that a CBI inquiry is the most appropriate option to fully uncover the alleged criminal conspiracy and the truth behind the matter, ensuring that the facts are clearly established. Finally, he emphasised that the SGPC is fully accountable to the “Sangat” and that no guilty party who violates the organisation's rules will be spared.
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