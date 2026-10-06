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‘Bid To Tarnish Image Of Institution’: Dhami Presents Preliminary Report On Rape Allegations Against Amarjit Singh Chawla

Amritsar: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday decried the efforts to weaken the institution and the gurdwara management, and warned against media trials and political conspiracies.

“A deliberate and orchestrated attempt is being made by certain anti-social elements and political adversaries to tarnish the image of the institution and the gurdwara management,” Dhami said while making public the preliminary report of the inquiry sub-committee probing the rape allegations against former SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla.

According to the SGPC president, a four-member sub-committee was constituted to conduct an impartial inquiry into the controversy surrounding the “sarai” (pilgrim lodge) at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Anandpur Sahib. The committee comprised Sardar Kuldeep Singh Teg, Sardar Daljit Singh Bhinder, Bibi Kulwinder Kaur and Sardar Gurbakhsh Singh Khalsa, with Secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas appointed as its coordinator. The committee was directed to conduct the inquiry and submit its report within 15 days.

“The committee has submitted its preliminary report, which clarifies that most of the allegations being levelled are baseless and fabricated," the SGPC president said.

During the press conference, Dhami presented the original “sarai” register and related documents before the media. He said that certain employees had allegedly tampered with the register entries on a large scale as part of a conspiracy.

"In the register, entry number 247 — following entry number 246 — was altered to read 248, and additional lines were inserted in between. Furthermore, the serial numbers from 246 to 281 were tampered with in an attempt to show that the woman in question had stayed there for six consecutive months,” Dhami said. “This record was fabricated later. The handwriting has been examined by the employees concerned, and further scientific verification is being conducted by handwriting experts."

Dismissing the allegations, Dhami presented details regarding the dates of the woman's stay and the associated payments. He said that the woman stayed in Room No. 38 from December 7 to 9 and deposited the prescribed fee of Rs 1,000 in accordance with the rules. Subsequently, whenever she stayed — from December 9 to 11, December 28 to 29, and during January — she paid the stipulated rent.