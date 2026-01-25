ETV Bharat / state

'Bibliophile On A Mission': Karnataka's Anke Gowda Awarded Padma Shri In 'Unsung Heroes' Category

Mandya: A former bus conductor who set up the world's largest free-access library, Anke Gowda, has been awarded the Padma Shri award in the 'Unsung Heroes' category on Republic Day.

Gowda, once a bus conductor, set up the world's largest free-access library, 'Pustak Mane', comprising more than 20 lakh books in 20 languages, along with rare manuscripts. The 75-year-old bibliophile from Haralahalli village in Mandya district of Karnataka has been chosen for the Padma Shri for his unique effort to empower learners across India.

Gowda, who retired as a timekeeper at Pandavapur Cooperative Sugar Factory (PSSK), said, "Books are my breath, it is my duty to preserve them for the next generation." Gowda pursued a Master’s degree in Kannada literature and worked at the sugar factory for nearly 30 years. During this period, he spent close to 80 per cent of his salary on buying books. His commitment went so far that he sold his house in Mysuru to support the library's expansion. Now he and his wife reside in the library.

Gowda's huge private library and his 'Ankegowda Gyan Pratishthan' showcases his love for books which he has been collecting for the last five decades. His collection includes rare manuscripts and books in various languages, old newspapers and magazines from the 1800s, and documents from the Mysore dynasty era.