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Bhutanese King Expresses Solidarity With Assam Flood Victims; Himanta Thanks Him For Support

Thanking the neighbouring nation for its support, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed the historical ties of Assam and Bhutan.

Assam Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescue people on a rubber boat from the waterlogged Anil Nagar area following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati on Sunday. (
Assam Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescue people on a rubber boat from the waterlogged Anil Nagar area following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati on Sunday. ( (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Guwahati: The king of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, expressed solidarity with the people of adjoining Assam, which faced a devastating flood that has claimed the lives of 103 people so far.

The monarch of the Himalayan kingdom also highlighted the shared vulnerability of the region to the consequences of global climate change and the need to confront it in the times to come. Thanking the neighbouring nation for its support, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed the historical ties of Assam and Bhutan.

"The people of Bhutan join me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency and the people of Assam, in particular those who have lost their families and homes in the recent floods. We offer our prayers in memory of the deceased," he said in a letter addressed to Sarma, which was shared with the media on Friday.

The king noted that the "increasing frequency and severity of such disasters across our region is a stark reminder of our shared vulnerability to the consequences of a changing global climate, challenges that we face together, and must continue to confront in the times ahead".

"Despite the great loss and damage, Your Excellency's strength and resolve in leading the state's response in this time of crisis is admirable," he added, in the letter dated August 3.

The king said Bhutan stands in full solidarity with the people of Assam and extended its wholehearted support and friendship as the state works to rebuild and recover.

Sarma, expressing his gratitude for the solidarity, said in a social media post, "Deeply touched by the warm words and message of support from His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, as Assam recovers from the recent floods."

He highlighted the "relationship of exceptional warmth" shared by Assam and Bhutan, "connected by history, nurtured by geography and strengthened by generations of friendship between our people".

"On behalf of the people of Assam, I convey my heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty and the people of Bhutan for standing with us in solidarity and friendship in this difficult hour," the chief minister added.

Also Read:

  1. Fresh Clash Erupts Along Assam-Arunachal Border, Police Fires in Air to Disperse Mob
  2. Arunachal CM Promises Action In Firing Incident Along Inter-State Border: Assam Minister

TAGGED:

BHUTANESE KING ASSAM FLOOD
ASSAM CM HIMANTA BISWA SARMA
ASSAM FLOOD

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