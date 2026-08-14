ETV Bharat / state

Bhutanese King Expresses Solidarity With Assam Flood Victims; Himanta Thanks Him For Support

Assam Fire and Emergency Services personnel rescue people on a rubber boat from the waterlogged Anil Nagar area following heavy rainfall, in Guwahati on Sunday. ( ( ANI )

Guwahati: The king of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, expressed solidarity with the people of adjoining Assam, which faced a devastating flood that has claimed the lives of 103 people so far.

The monarch of the Himalayan kingdom also highlighted the shared vulnerability of the region to the consequences of global climate change and the need to confront it in the times to come. Thanking the neighbouring nation for its support, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed the historical ties of Assam and Bhutan.

"The people of Bhutan join me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency and the people of Assam, in particular those who have lost their families and homes in the recent floods. We offer our prayers in memory of the deceased," he said in a letter addressed to Sarma, which was shared with the media on Friday.

The king noted that the "increasing frequency and severity of such disasters across our region is a stark reminder of our shared vulnerability to the consequences of a changing global climate, challenges that we face together, and must continue to confront in the times ahead".