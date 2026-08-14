Bhutanese King Expresses Solidarity With Assam Flood Victims; Himanta Thanks Him For Support
Thanking the neighbouring nation for its support, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed the historical ties of Assam and Bhutan.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 1:12 PM IST
Guwahati: The king of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, expressed solidarity with the people of adjoining Assam, which faced a devastating flood that has claimed the lives of 103 people so far.
The monarch of the Himalayan kingdom also highlighted the shared vulnerability of the region to the consequences of global climate change and the need to confront it in the times to come. Thanking the neighbouring nation for its support, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma affirmed the historical ties of Assam and Bhutan.
"The people of Bhutan join me in conveying our heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency and the people of Assam, in particular those who have lost their families and homes in the recent floods. We offer our prayers in memory of the deceased," he said in a letter addressed to Sarma, which was shared with the media on Friday.
Deeply touched by the warm words and message of support from His Majesty The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, as Assam recovers from the recent floods.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 14, 2026
The State of Assam and Kingdom of Bhutan share a relationship of exceptional warmth - connected by history,… pic.twitter.com/ydWKuQQJQ8
The king noted that the "increasing frequency and severity of such disasters across our region is a stark reminder of our shared vulnerability to the consequences of a changing global climate, challenges that we face together, and must continue to confront in the times ahead".
"Despite the great loss and damage, Your Excellency's strength and resolve in leading the state's response in this time of crisis is admirable," he added, in the letter dated August 3.
The king said Bhutan stands in full solidarity with the people of Assam and extended its wholehearted support and friendship as the state works to rebuild and recover.
Sarma, expressing his gratitude for the solidarity, said in a social media post, "Deeply touched by the warm words and message of support from His Majesty, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, as Assam recovers from the recent floods."
He highlighted the "relationship of exceptional warmth" shared by Assam and Bhutan, "connected by history, nurtured by geography and strengthened by generations of friendship between our people".
"On behalf of the people of Assam, I convey my heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty and the people of Bhutan for standing with us in solidarity and friendship in this difficult hour," the chief minister added.
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