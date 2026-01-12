ETV Bharat / state

Bhutan Car Smuggling: Delhi Native Booked For Selling Illegally Imported Car To Ernakulam Resident

ERNAKULAM: The Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case against a New Delhi-based individual for defrauding a Ernakulam resident of Rs 14 lakh by selling him a Toyota Land Cruiser on the guise of it being a diplomatic vehicle.

The accused, Rohit Bedi, a native of Delhi, defrauded the complainant, Yahia of Ernakulam of Rs 14 lakh by false claiming he could arrange the sale of a Toyota Land Cruiser previously used by the Indian Embassy, said police. Investigation into the case revealed that the deal for the vehicle was struck on June 29, 2024, with an initial cash payment of Rs 50,000. Subsequently, on July 1, Rs 4.5 lakh was transferred from the complainant’s HDFC Bank account in Ravipuram to the accused’s Standard Chartered Bank account.

The remaining amount was paid through the complainant’s friend, Shibin Ahmed, who handed over Rs 5 lakh in cash and transferred another Rs 4 lakh through wire transfer. The FIR states that the accused delivered a vehicle (Registration No HP-52-B-6295) that was illegally imported from Bhutan and re-registered in India through fraudulent means.