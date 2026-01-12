Bhutan Car Smuggling: Delhi Native Booked For Selling Illegally Imported Car To Ernakulam Resident
The complainant was sold a Toyota Land Cruiser which was later found to be smuggled into India from Bhutan and re-registered in Himachal Pradesh.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
ERNAKULAM: The Ernakulam Central Police have registered a case against a New Delhi-based individual for defrauding a Ernakulam resident of Rs 14 lakh by selling him a Toyota Land Cruiser on the guise of it being a diplomatic vehicle.
The accused, Rohit Bedi, a native of Delhi, defrauded the complainant, Yahia of Ernakulam of Rs 14 lakh by false claiming he could arrange the sale of a Toyota Land Cruiser previously used by the Indian Embassy, said police. Investigation into the case revealed that the deal for the vehicle was struck on June 29, 2024, with an initial cash payment of Rs 50,000. Subsequently, on July 1, Rs 4.5 lakh was transferred from the complainant’s HDFC Bank account in Ravipuram to the accused’s Standard Chartered Bank account.
The remaining amount was paid through the complainant’s friend, Shibin Ahmed, who handed over Rs 5 lakh in cash and transferred another Rs 4 lakh through wire transfer. The FIR states that the accused delivered a vehicle (Registration No HP-52-B-6295) that was illegally imported from Bhutan and re-registered in India through fraudulent means.
The scam came to light after the complainant’s vehicle was seized by Customs as part of 'Operation Numkhor' which was launched in September last year after reports surfaced that discarded military vehicles from Bhutan were being smuggled into India, re-registered in Himachal Pradesh, and sold across various states, including Kerala.
The racket gained widespread attention when high-end luxury vehicles belonging to prominent figures, including actors Dulquer Salmaan and Amit Chakkalakkal, were seized by Customs officials. Investigations suggest that over 150 such vehicles were sold in Kerala alone, causing massive losses to the exchequer through tax evasion.
Customs officials had previously warned that this smuggling racket poses a serious threat to national security. While the scale of the scam is estimated to be large, the Customs department has so far managed to trace fewer than 50 vehicles. Although details of the smuggling network were shared with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the GST Department, there had been a lull in further updates until the first police case was officially registered in Kochi.
