ETV Bharat / state

Bhupesh Baghel, Vijay Sharma Engage In Heated Debate Over PM Awas Yojana Implementation In Chhattisgarh

While presenting the figures, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma stated that the Central Government completed 17.75 lakh PM Awas houses in Chhattisgarh. He claimed that complete data regarding this is available on the Government of India's website. Sharma asserted that Chhattisgarh has constructed the highest number of PM Awas houses in the country.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma had recently challenged former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to an open debate on the PM Awas issue and Baghel accepted the challenge. Consequently, both leaders arrived at the event organized at the Raipur Press Club, where both sides presented their respective viewpoints on the PM Awas scheme.

A heated debate took place between the two leaders at the Raipur Press Club regarding the PM Awas issue. Both leaders presented figures concerning the houses sanctioned and completed during their respective tenures with Congress and BJP workers confronting each other with vigorous sloganeering outside. Given the situation, a heavy police force was deployed at the scene.

Raipur: Politics in Chhattisgarh has heated up over the central government's ambitious housing scheme 'PM Awas Yojana' with former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM-cum-Home Minister Vijay Sharma engaging in a heated debate in capital Raipur on Tuesday.

Targeting the previous Congress government, Sharma remarked that while financial approvals were granted during its tenure, the houses were not completed. According to Sharma, during the Congress government's five-year term, financial approval of approximately Rs 3,900 crore was granted for housing, and around 3 lakh houses were completed; in contrast, the BJP government spent Rs 16,000 crore in just about two and a half years.

Baghel's counter-attack: 'We sanctioned nearly 7 lakh houses'

Former Chief Minister Baghel also presented figures from his tenure. Baghel stated that in 2018, 3,48,960 houses were sanctioned, of which 1,39,000 were completed. For the 2020-21 financial year, the target was 1,97,811 housing units, out of which 1,22,000 were completed, he said.

Baghel remarked that no government had sufficient funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the PM Awas portal was shut down in 2022-23 and his government had demanded its share of funds from the Centre adding continuous correspondence was also exchanged with the central government regarding this. According to Baghel, based on the 2011 census, there was a backlog of approximately 18 lakh houses, of which his government sanctioned 6,97,000 units.

Major dispute: Was the portal closed or not?

Amidst the political debate, the sharpest exchange between the two leaders centered on the PM Awas portal. Bhupesh Baghel claimed that the central government had shut down the PM Awas portal in 2022-23, thereby affecting the housing scheme. In response, Vijay Sharma asserted that the portal was not closed and that funds were indeed being received from the Centre even during the pandemic.

Sharma alleged that the issue was not the portal itself; rather, the then Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had remarked that if it was the 'Prime Minister's Awas' (Prime Minister's Housing), then the Prime Minister alone should deal with it. He noted that, at the time, the state government had offered to bear the entire cost itself. Standing by his claim, Baghel insisted that the portal had been closed. He suggested that journalists could investigate the facts themselves to determine who was telling the truth.

Sharma's counter-attack: 'Ask Grok, it will tell the truth'

During the debate, Sharma challenged Baghel's claims by pointing out that T.S. Singh Deo—a minister in Baghel's cabinet—had once spoken of resigning, citing the inability to construct PM Awas houses due to a lack of funds. Sharma stated that funds were being received from the Centre even during the COVID-19 period and that the claim about the portal being shut down is incorrect. Taking a dig at the situation, he added, "Ask Grok; it will tell the truth."