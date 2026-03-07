Illegal Opium Cultivation Found In Durg Maize Fields; BJP Leader Suspended Amid Political Row
Published : March 7, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Durg: A large-scale case of illegal opium cultivation has been uncovered in Samoda village along the banks of the Shivnath River in Durg district. The opium plants were allegedly grown under the cover of a maize crop.
Police and district authorities received information that opium was being cultivated between rows of maize. When officials inspected the farmland, they discovered illegal opium crops spread across nearly 1.5 to 2 acres. Photos and videos of the field soon surfaced and went viral on social media.
Following the revelations, political parties, including the Indian National Congress, launched attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party. Amid the growing controversy, the BJP suspended party leader Vinayak Tamrakar.
The party stated that his alleged conduct had tarnished the organisation’s image, prompting disciplinary action.
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also visited the site and described the matter as serious. He alleged that such illegal activities were being carried out under the protection of BJP leaders.
Baghel further claimed that the farmland could potentially have been used not only for opium but also for cultivating other narcotic substances.
“The BJP leader is close to the Home Minister, and this entire operation has been running under the protection of the BJP. What was once an education hub is now turning into a hub for drugs,” Baghel alleged.
Tamrakar has rejected the accusations and called them politically motivated. He said the land in question does not belong to him.
“I am being made a victim of politics. The land is not mine, and I have no knowledge about the opium cultivation,” Tamrakar said. He clarified that the land he had earlier given was being used by others whom he does not even know.
The raid was conducted under the leadership of Additional Superintendent of Police Manishankar Chandra, during which authorities reportedly found illegal opium cultivation across around 5 to 6 acres of land.
Police have detained one suspect from the spot and are currently destroying the standing crop. Officials are also questioning Tamrakar and two other individuals in connection with the case.
Investigators are now examining whether more people were involved and whether a larger network was behind the illegal cultivation. According to officials, more than one acre of fully grown opium crop was found in the field, surprising the inspection team.
In India, opium cultivation without government permission is strictly prohibited because the crop is used to produce narcotic substances. As a result, stringent laws regulate its production.
Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act), illegal cultivation of opium is a serious offence. Those found guilty can face 10 to 20 years of imprisonment along with heavy fines.
