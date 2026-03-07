ETV Bharat / state

Illegal Opium Cultivation Found In Durg Maize Fields; BJP Leader Suspended Amid Political Row

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also visited the site and described the matter as serious. ( ETV Bharat )

Durg: A large-scale case of illegal opium cultivation has been uncovered in Samoda village along the banks of the Shivnath River in Durg district. The opium plants were allegedly grown under the cover of a maize crop.

Police and district authorities received information that opium was being cultivated between rows of maize. When officials inspected the farmland, they discovered illegal opium crops spread across nearly 1.5 to 2 acres. Photos and videos of the field soon surfaced and went viral on social media.

Following the revelations, political parties, including the Indian National Congress, launched attacks on the Bharatiya Janata Party. Amid the growing controversy, the BJP suspended party leader Vinayak Tamrakar.

The party stated that his alleged conduct had tarnished the organisation’s image, prompting disciplinary action.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also visited the site and described the matter as serious. He alleged that such illegal activities were being carried out under the protection of BJP leaders.

Baghel further claimed that the farmland could potentially have been used not only for opium but also for cultivating other narcotic substances.

“The BJP leader is close to the Home Minister, and this entire operation has been running under the protection of the BJP. What was once an education hub is now turning into a hub for drugs,” Baghel alleged.