ETV Bharat / state

Bhubaneswar Woman Fights Off Man Who Tried To Rape Her After Offering Lift, Rescued By Police After 3-Hour Search

Bhubaneswar Woman Fights Off Man Who Tried To Rape Her After Offering Lift, Rescued After 3-Hour Search ( ETV Bharat )

Bhubaneswar: Accepting a lift from a stranger turned into a nightmare for a woman in Bhubaneswar on Sunday after she was allegedly abducted and taken to a cashew forest near Gangapada-Ratanpur, where the man allegedly attempted to rape her. However, the woman resisted, fought back and managed to escape.

As per police sources, after nearly three hours of search involving over 50 police personnel, drones and GPS tracking, the woman was safely rescued. Police said the accused has been arrested.

According to a senior police official, the woman was waiting to board a bus at Khordha bus stand on Sunday morning when the accused approached her on a motorcycle. After asking where she was headed, he offered her a lift. Instead of taking her to her destination, he allegedly drove towards Gangapada Chandaka Road and into the Ratanpur cashew forest.

Police said the accused allegedly tried to sexually assault the woman after taking her to an isolated place inside the forest. However, the woman put up a strong fight and escaped from his clutches by running deep into the forest.

While trying to flee, she lost her way and remained trapped inside the forest. Unable to find an exit, she subsequently dialled the police control room and informed them about the incident.

Immediately after receiving the alert, Zone-3 ACP Prashant Sahu led a large-scale search operation. More than 50 police personnel, including officers from Infovalley, Jatni, Khandagiri and Bharatpur police stations, along with local residents, joined the rescue effort.