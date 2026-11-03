Bhubaneswar Residents Opt for Green Diwali With Earthen Diyas, Plant Gifts
BMC's appeal for cracker-free festivities, growing demand for indoor-plants and earthen diyas, and concerns over flood-hit families are shaping more conscious Diwali celebration in Bhubaneswar.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: A growing number of residents in Bhubaneswar are opting for eco-friendly ways to celebrate the festival of lights, indicating a gradual shift towards more conscious and sustainable celebrations. From choosing traditional earthen diyas over plastic and electric decorations to opting for indoor plants, handmade gifts and reusable decorative items, the emphasis this year is increasingly on reducing the festival's environmental footprint.
Besides, many people have decided to celebrate a low-key Diwali in view of the devastating floods in several districts of Odisha. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also urged residents of the capital city to celebrate a Green Diwali by avoiding crackers and making conscious choices.
Appealing to citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said the festival should spread happiness and light rather than contribute to pollution.
“Diwali is the festival of lights, and it should not become a cause of pollution and lead to darkness. We have requested all residents of Bhubaneswar to shun crackers, light earthen diyas, support local artisans and avoid plastic. People should also opt for sustainable gifts such as saplings. We wish that this year's Diwali does not affect celebrations in the coming years and that we can continue celebrating the festival in a happy and joyous manner,” she said.
The devastating floods in several districts of Odisha following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab have also influenced the mood of celebrations this year. With several families still struggling to recover from the destruction of homes, agricultural land and infrastructure, many residents feel the festival should be observed with restraint and sensitivity towards those affected.
Pritam Panda, a native of Hinjilicut in Ganjam district, said the situation in his village had made him reconsider the way festivals are celebrated.
“My village in Ganjam district has been badly affected by floods, and people are struggling to bring things back to normal. Natural disasters are becoming increasingly severe, and climate change is one of the concerns we cannot ignore. It is the responsibility of all of us to respond by adopting environment-friendly practices, including saying no to crackers and plastic. This year, celebrations should also reflect our concern for those who have lost so much,” he said.
The BMC has also appealed to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and housing colonies to take initiatives to celebrate a Green Diwali. The changing trend is visible in markets, shopping malls and neighbourhoods, where locally made products and sustainable gifting options are finding favour among consumers. While traditional sweets, decorative items and festive essentials continue to dominate shopping lists, many people are also exploring environmentally responsible alternatives that support local artisans.
"It has been a conscious decision to celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali. I have asked my children to make rangoli, decorate the house with flowers and leaves, and play games instead of bursting crackers. They are also aware that crackers cause considerable harm to the planet and are not worth the temporary fun or joy they provide. We have bought decorative LED lights and earthen diyas and will celebrate in a simple and low-key manner,” said Saswati Rath, a homemaker.
With people increasingly opting for sustainable gifts, retail outlets and several gift shops in the city's malls have stocked indoor plants alongside conventional festive gift items.
“The choices of people are changing. Apart from traditional gifts, customers are increasingly asking for live plants as Diwali gifts this year. We have therefore kept a wide range of indoor plants suitable for gifting. Plants are not just decorative gifts; they also have lasting value,” said Rishab Panda, manager of a leading gift shop in the city.
For many, plants are more meaningful gifts as they do not require layers of plastic wrapping, boxes and non-recyclable materials. Indoor plants, succulents and ornamental varieties are increasingly being considered thoughtful presents that can continue to grow long after the festivities are over, said Pooja, a college student.
Besides, campaigns such as Vocal for Local and initiatives to support artisans and potters are also contributing to the rise in seasonal demand during Diwali. “Celebrating an eco-friendly Diwali does not mean giving up the festive spirit. A few earthen lamps, locally made decorations and simple handmade gifts can make the occasion equally beautiful. At the same time, our purchases can support traditional artisans and small businesses,” said Minakshi Sahu, a homemaker from the Nayapally area of the city.
Over the years, there has also been growing awareness about environmental concerns, leading to quieter celebrations. The smoke and particulate emissions from crackers contribute to deteriorating air quality, while the accompanying noise can cause distress to children, senior citizens, patients and animals.
“Festivals should bring people together, not expose them to pollution and health hazards. We can celebrate Diwali with lights, sweets and family gatherings without bursting crackers. Even a small change in individual behaviour can make a difference when an entire community participates,” said an environmental activist in Bhubaneswar.
Community groups and residents are also emphasising the need to make sustainability a collective responsibility rather than limiting it to individual choices. Using reusable decorative materials, avoiding single-use plastic, reducing unnecessary packaging and supporting neighbourhood artisans are among the simple measures being encouraged.
“An eco-friendly Diwali is not just about avoiding crackers for one evening. It is about making responsible choices in our everyday lives. We should encourage children to understand the importance of protecting the environment and make sustainability a part of our celebrations,” said Krishna Mishra, a member of a city-based community group.
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