ETV Bharat / state

Bhubaneswar Residents Opt for Green Diwali With Earthen Diyas, Plant Gifts

Bhubaneswar: A growing number of residents in Bhubaneswar are opting for eco-friendly ways to celebrate the festival of lights, indicating a gradual shift towards more conscious and sustainable celebrations. From choosing traditional earthen diyas over plastic and electric decorations to opting for indoor plants, handmade gifts and reusable decorative items, the emphasis this year is increasingly on reducing the festival's environmental footprint.

Besides, many people have decided to celebrate a low-key Diwali in view of the devastating floods in several districts of Odisha. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also urged residents of the capital city to celebrate a Green Diwali by avoiding crackers and making conscious choices.

Artisans selling earthern diyas in Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

Appealing to citizens to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said the festival should spread happiness and light rather than contribute to pollution.

“Diwali is the festival of lights, and it should not become a cause of pollution and lead to darkness. We have requested all residents of Bhubaneswar to shun crackers, light earthen diyas, support local artisans and avoid plastic. People should also opt for sustainable gifts such as saplings. We wish that this year's Diwali does not affect celebrations in the coming years and that we can continue celebrating the festival in a happy and joyous manner,” she said.

The devastating floods in several districts of Odisha following heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab have also influenced the mood of celebrations this year. With several families still struggling to recover from the destruction of homes, agricultural land and infrastructure, many residents feel the festival should be observed with restraint and sensitivity towards those affected.

Bhubaneswar celebrates Diwali with earthern diyas (ETV Bharat)

Pritam Panda, a native of Hinjilicut in Ganjam district, said the situation in his village had made him reconsider the way festivals are celebrated.

“My village in Ganjam district has been badly affected by floods, and people are struggling to bring things back to normal. Natural disasters are becoming increasingly severe, and climate change is one of the concerns we cannot ignore. It is the responsibility of all of us to respond by adopting environment-friendly practices, including saying no to crackers and plastic. This year, celebrations should also reflect our concern for those who have lost so much,” he said.

The BMC has also appealed to Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and housing colonies to take initiatives to celebrate a Green Diwali. The changing trend is visible in markets, shopping malls and neighbourhoods, where locally made products and sustainable gifting options are finding favour among consumers. While traditional sweets, decorative items and festive essentials continue to dominate shopping lists, many people are also exploring environmentally responsible alternatives that support local artisans.

Bhubaneswar celebrates Diwali with earthern diyas (ETV Bharat)

"It has been a conscious decision to celebrate an environment-friendly Diwali. I have asked my children to make rangoli, decorate the house with flowers and leaves, and play games instead of bursting crackers. They are also aware that crackers cause considerable harm to the planet and are not worth the temporary fun or joy they provide. We have bought decorative LED lights and earthen diyas and will celebrate in a simple and low-key manner,” said Saswati Rath, a homemaker.

With people increasingly opting for sustainable gifts, retail outlets and several gift shops in the city's malls have stocked indoor plants alongside conventional festive gift items.