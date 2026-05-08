ETV Bharat / state

Bhubaneswar GRP Constable 'Mob Lynching': 5 Arrested So Far, DGP Assures Exemplary Action After Spot Investigation

Bhubaneswar: Following directions from Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a team of senior police officials led by Odisha DGP YB Khurania on Friday visited the Balianta area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar where a GRP constable was allegedly beaten to death by a mob yesterday following a road accident involving two young women.

The deceased has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Swain (33), a railway constable from Maujpur village under Olatpur police limits in Cuttack district.

This morning, the DGP, accompanied by Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena and Balianta police officials, inspected the crime spot near Ramachandrapur and reviewed the sequence of events surrounding the incident. After his visit, Khurania assured strict action against all those involved in the killing of the railway constable Soumya Ranjan Swain. "I have come here to find out about the accident that happened yesterday which led to the murder. Everything will be investigated thoroughly. I can say with certainty that exemplary action will be taken by the Commissionerate Police. Action will be taken against all those found guilty," the DGP told reporters.

According to police, two women were travelling on a scooty when Soumya and his nephew Om Prakash Raut, who were riding a bike towards Bhubaneswar, allegedly overtook them. During this, the bike reportedly hit the women, following which locals gathered at the spot and assaulted Soumya and Om Prakash.

DCP Jagmohan Meena said that preliminary investigation suggests three parties were involved in the incident. He said the villagers came to the rescue of the women and later beat up the two men. "Soumya sustained critical injuries in the assault and was admitted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where he later died. His nephew Om Prakash Raut was detained at the police station," Meena said.