Bhubaneswar Gears Up For Saraswati Puja With 64-Foot Goddess Saraswati Idol

Bhubaneswar: A 64-foot-tall idol of Goddess Saraswati is set to be unveiled at the Unit-9 puja mandap in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar during Saraswati Puja celebrations on Friday. The idol, prepared by the Unit-9 Charitable Trust Club, will be the main attraction of this year’s festivities in the Odisha capital, where Saraswati Puja will be observed with traditional fervour and elaborate decorations.

Club members said the idol depicts Maa Saraswati seated on a swan chariot and dressed in a 45-foot-long saree, while the veena held by the deity measures around 18 feet. As many as 15 artisans from Kolkata were engaged for over one and a half months to craft the idol using bamboo, straw, wood, ply, clay and other materials.

“This year, we decided to worship Maa Saraswati in a grand manner. Large idols draw people, and we wanted to do something new,” club member Sandeep Barik said. The Unit-9 Charitable Trust Club has been organising Saraswati Puja for the past seven years, with this year marking its eighth edition. Various cultural and social programmes will be held over more than a week, members said.

Club member Brajkishore Behera said preparations are ongoing, with the mandap and surrounding area being decorated with arches, gates and colourful lights. A blood donation camp will be organised on January 24, while prasad will be served to an estimated 7,000 to 10,000 devotees on January 26. A Meena Bazaar and daily cultural programmes by star singers have also been planned.