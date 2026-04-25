Odisha Crime Branch Nabs Man From Delhi In Rs 2.06 Crore Cyber Fraud Case
Convinced by the gang's false promise of huge returns in trading, the victim transferred the amount from three accounts in 54 transactions at different stages.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 12:30 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch Cyber Police arrested a person from the Janak Puri area of New Delhi for his alleged involvement in a cybercrime fraud worth Rs 2.06 crore, police said on Saturday.
Mobile, SIM card and other digital devices have been seized from the accused, identified as Vinay Kumar Sharma (56), police added. "The accused was apprehended, and various incriminating materials, including mobile phones, SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other evidence, were seized from his possession, " a statement by the Crime Branch Cyber Police stated.
Following his arrest, Sharma was produced before the Judicial Magistrate of the Second Class (JMFC-II) in Dwarka District Court for transit remand, which was granted.
The crime branch has informed that after he is brought to Bhubaneswar, Sharma will be produced in the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court.
The arrest followed the complaint by a Bhubaneswar resident, who was duped by cyber fraudsters with the lure of more profit in share trading. The cyber fraud gang contacted him on December 23, 2024, through WhatsApp with the promise of huge profits by investing money in the share market.
Convinced, the complainant agreed to invest Rs 2,06,07,500 between December 23, 2024, and March 24, 2025. As per the instructions of the gang, he transferred money from his three different accounts in 54 transactions at different stages, the cybercrime branch said in a statement to the press.
When the victim wanted to withdraw the money from the trading account, the risk control team refused to release the money on various pretexts. Subsequently, he realised that he had been cheated and filed a complaint with the crime branch.
A case (No. 11/2025) was registered on March 28, 2025, in this regard, and an investigation was initiated. During the investigation, the police traced the involvement of Sharma in the crime. Efforts to arrest other accused involved in this case are being made.
"During the investigation, the team led by Inspector Tapan Kumar Pradhan conducted an in-depth analysis of financial transactions and digital evidence. Based on credible leads, the team carried out a successful operation at Dwarka and identified one of the perpetrators as Vinay Kumar Sharma (56 years), son of Krishan Chand Sharma, resident of C-4C/43, Pocket-14, Near Janak Puri Fire Station, Janak Puri, West Delhi, Delhi," the statement said.
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