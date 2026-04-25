ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Crime Branch Nabs Man From Delhi In Rs 2.06 Crore Cyber Fraud Case

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Crime Branch Cyber Police arrested a person from the Janak Puri area of New Delhi for his alleged involvement in a cybercrime fraud worth Rs 2.06 crore, police said on Saturday.

Mobile, SIM card and other digital devices have been seized from the accused, identified as Vinay Kumar Sharma (56), police added. "The accused was apprehended, and various incriminating materials, including mobile phones, SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, and other evidence, were seized from his possession, " a statement by the Crime Branch Cyber Police stated.

Following his arrest, Sharma was produced before the Judicial Magistrate of the Second Class (JMFC-II) in Dwarka District Court for transit remand, which was granted.

The crime branch has informed that after he is brought to Bhubaneswar, Sharma will be produced in the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) court.

The arrest followed the complaint by a Bhubaneswar resident, who was duped by cyber fraudsters with the lure of more profit in share trading. The cyber fraud gang contacted him on December 23, 2024, through WhatsApp with the promise of huge profits by investing money in the share market.