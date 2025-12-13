IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing Shortly After Take-Off At Ranchi Airport
Airport Director Vinod Kumar told ETV Bharat that the flight 6E 7361 carrying 75 passengers developed a technical snag shortly after take-off.
Ranchi: Amid the ongoing crisis in the operations of IndiGo Airlines, an airline flight made an emergency landing shortly after take off at the Birsa Munda airport in Jharkhand capital Ranchi on Friday night, an official said.
Ranchi Airport Director Vinod Kumar told ETV Bharat that IndiGo flight number 6E 7361 carrying 75 passengers bound for Bhubaneswar developed technical snag shortly after take-off prompting the pilot to make emergency landing back at the airport.
Passengers complained of turbulence during landing, but all passengers are safe. Kumar said that even after the hard landing, there was no external damage to the rear of the aircraft. Passengers breathed a sigh of relief only after the pilot attached the aircraft to the apron ramp. Airport Authority officials said that hard landings are sometimes necessary due to various reasons. An investigation is then conducted to determine if the aircraft is safe for the next flight.
While passengers were assured that the flight would be possible after the technical inspection, at 9:40 PM, it was announced that the aircraft was not in a condition to fly and that arranging another aircraft was not possible. This led to a protest from the passengers bound for Bhubaneswar. Later, IndiGo management arranged for all passengers to stay in a hotel. In addition, 35 passengers were sent to Bhubaneswar by car.
A team of engineers from Delhi will arrive today to repair the aircraft.