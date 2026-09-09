ETV Bharat / state

Bhubaneswar-Bangkok Flight Services To Resume From October 2

Bhubaneswar: Flight services from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok will resume on October 2. The weekly service will be available every Friday from the Biju Patnaik International Airport and every Saturday from Bangkok. Booking for the service has already started, and the fare starts from Rs 16,000.

The suspension of Bhubaneswar-Bangkok flights since July 18 has affected not only the passengers but also the tourism and hospitality sectors of Odisha.

About 64 flyers travelled from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok on July 17, while 140 passengers returned from Bangkok to Bhubaneswar on July 18. Since then, services on this route have been suspended.

Those who are willing to travel to Bangkok are forced to book tickets from neighbouring cities like Kolkata. Travel agencies said they have to bear additional time and expenses for this inconvenience.

Experts said international flight connectivity is not only a means of passenger transport but also related to tourism, industry, business and economic development of the state.