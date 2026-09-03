ETV Bharat / state

Bhubaneswar Airport Gets ISO 9001, ISO 14001 Certifications; Majhi Govt Hails New Quality Standards

Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar has received the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications, marking a significant step towards strengthening service quality, operational efficiency and environmental responsibility at the airport. The recognition by InterCert certifies the Quality Management System of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the Bhubaneswar Airport.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi's Office, in a post on X on Thursday, said the certifications reaffirm Odisha's commitment to "world-class quality, operational excellence and environmental responsibility".

"Under the visionary leadership Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha is setting new benchmarks in infrastructure, efficiency and sustainable development," the CMO said.

It added that the certifications for Biju Patnaik International Airport reaffirm the state's commitment to world-class quality, operational excellence and environmental responsibility.

The prestigious ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications for Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, reaffirm this commitment to world-class quality, operational excellence and environmental responsibility, CMO stated.

The BPI Airport authorities also described the certifications as a "proud milestone" in a post on X, saying it reaffirms the airport's commitment to quality, operational excellence, environmental responsibility and sustainable airport operations.