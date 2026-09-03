Bhubaneswar Airport Gets ISO 9001, ISO 14001 Certifications; Majhi Govt Hails New Quality Standards
Bhubaneswar Airport has received ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications, covering quality management and environmental management. CMO has hailed it as a milestone for Odisha.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 8:35 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar has received the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications, marking a significant step towards strengthening service quality, operational efficiency and environmental responsibility at the airport. The recognition by InterCert certifies the Quality Management System of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at the Bhubaneswar Airport.
Chief Minister Mohan Majhi's Office, in a post on X on Thursday, said the certifications reaffirm Odisha's commitment to "world-class quality, operational excellence and environmental responsibility".
"Under the visionary leadership Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Odisha is setting new benchmarks in infrastructure, efficiency and sustainable development," the CMO said.
Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha, Odisha is setting new benchmarks in infrastructure, efficiency and sustainable development.— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) September 3, 2026
The prestigious ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications for Biju Patnaik International Airport,… pic.twitter.com/m9qPG7OyTI
It added that the certifications for Biju Patnaik International Airport reaffirm the state's commitment to world-class quality, operational excellence and environmental responsibility.
The prestigious ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications for Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, reaffirm this commitment to world-class quality, operational excellence and environmental responsibility, CMO stated.
The BPI Airport authorities also described the certifications as a "proud milestone" in a post on X, saying it reaffirms the airport's commitment to quality, operational excellence, environmental responsibility and sustainable airport operations.
A proud milestone for BPI Airport, Bhubaneswar!— B.P.I Airport, Bhubaneswar (@aaibpiairport) September 2, 2026
BPI airport has been accorded the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 & ISO 14001:2015 certifications, reaffirming our commitment to quality,operational excellence,enviromental responsibility & sustainable airport operations. pic.twitter.com/YxceluPup8
What Changes After The Certification?
As per officials, the certifications cover the planning, development, operation and maintenance of airport infrastructure and provision of air navigation services, with an emphasis on ensuring safe, secure and efficient aviation services and a customer-focused approach. It assumes significance as BPI Airport is handling a rapidly growing volume of passengers. The airport handled around 5.1 million passengers during 2025-26, compared to about 1.4 million in 2014-15, marking a more than three-fold increase in passenger traffic over the last 12 years.
The airport also recorded its highest-ever annual passenger footfall of 5.15 million in calendar year 2025, crossing the five-million mark for the first time.
The initial certification and certificate issue date is August 20, 2026, while the surveillance validity date is August 19, 2027. The certificate is valid for the certification cycle up to August 19, 2029, subject to the prescribed surveillance and certification requirements.
The certification, bearing registration number IC-QM-2608236, reflects the airport's adherence to internationally recognised quality-management processes across its infrastructure and aviation service operations, officials said, adding that ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognised quality management standard that focuses on systematic processes, continual improvement, customer satisfaction and consistent delivery of services.
After receiving the certifications, the CMO stated, "A new Odisha is taking shape, where vision is translating into standards of excellence and development is becoming a defining identity."
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