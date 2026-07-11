ETV Bharat / state

Bhubaneswar AIIMS Achieves Milestone Of 100 Surgeries Conducted Using Robotic Technology

Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, has become the first government health institute in Odisha to achieve the milestone by performing 100 successful surgeries with the help of cutting-edge robotic technology.

The achievement is significant not only for AIIMS Bhubaneswar, but also for the overall public healthcare system of Odisha and eastern India.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar performs robotic-assisted surgeries in various departments such as General Surgery, Surgical Gastroenterology, Urology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Bariatric Surgery and Complex Pediatric Surgery. Surgeries performed with robotic technology not only ensures precision but also cause less pain to patients and helps them recover faster.