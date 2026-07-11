Bhubaneswar AIIMS Achieves Milestone Of 100 Surgeries Conducted Using Robotic Technology
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar performs robotic-assisted surgeries in various departments such as General Surgery, Surgical Gastroenterology, Urology and Obstetrics and Gynaecology, reports Bikash Kumar Das.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, has become the first government health institute in Odisha to achieve the milestone by performing 100 successful surgeries with the help of cutting-edge robotic technology.
The achievement is significant not only for AIIMS Bhubaneswar, but also for the overall public healthcare system of Odisha and eastern India.
AIIMS, Bhubaneswar performs robotic-assisted surgeries in various departments such as General Surgery, Surgical Gastroenterology, Urology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Bariatric Surgery and Complex Pediatric Surgery. Surgeries performed with robotic technology not only ensures precision but also cause less pain to patients and helps them recover faster.
AIIMS Executive Director and CEO Dr Ashutosh Biswas said, "The success of 100 robotic surgeries reflects the commitment of AIIMS to provide quality healthcare in Odisha." He congratulated all the doctors, nursing officers and staff of AIIMS for the achievement.
Before the introduction of the service, patients from Odisha had to travel to cities like Chennai, Hyderabad or New Delhi for advanced robotic surgeries and had to spend lakhs of rupees. Now, thousands of patients from the state are directly benefiting from the availability of the state-of-the-art medical service at government rates at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.
୧୦୦ଟି ଅତ୍ୟାଧୁନିକ ରୋବୋଟିକ୍ ସହାୟତା ପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ଅସ୍ତ୍ରୋପଚାର ସଫଳତାର ସହ ସମ୍ପନ୍ନ କରିଥିବାରୁ AIIMS ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରକୁ ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଏକ ସମ୍ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ଷମ, ବହୁମୁଖୀ ରୋବୋଟିକ୍ ସର୍ଜିକାଲ୍ ପ୍ରୋଗ୍ରାମ ସଫଳତାର ସହ ପରିଚାଳନା କରିବାରେ ଏହା ପ୍ରଥମ ସରକାରୀ ଅନୁଦାନପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟସେବା ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠାନ ହେବାର… pic.twitter.com/ifspg9Wmzm— Dr. Mukesh Mahaling (@MahalingMukesh) July 10, 2026
This has given a new dimension to Odisha's healthcare and made world-class treatment more accessible to the common man.
Odisha's Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling congratulated the staff of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and said, "Heartiest congratulations to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for successfully completing 100 state-of-the-art robotic-assisted surgeries. It has earned the distinction of being the first government-aided healthcare institution in Odisha to successfully run a fully functional, multi-disciplinary robotic surgical program. I congratulate all the doctors and support staff of the institution for this continuous effort towards excellence in healthcare and public service."
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