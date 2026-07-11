ETV Bharat / state

Bhubaneswar AIIMS Achieves Milestone Of 100 Surgeries Conducted Using Robotic Technology

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar performs robotic-assisted surgeries in various departments such as General Surgery, Surgical Gastroenterology, Urology and Obstetrics and Gynaecology, reports Bikash Kumar Das.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, has become the first government health institute in Odisha to achieve the milestone by performing 100 successful surgeries with the help of cutting-edge robotic technology.
Doctors and staff of AIIMS Bhubaneswar celebrating the milestone (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bhubaneswar: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, has become the first government health institute in Odisha to achieve the milestone by performing 100 successful surgeries with the help of cutting-edge robotic technology.

The achievement is significant not only for AIIMS Bhubaneswar, but also for the overall public healthcare system of Odisha and eastern India.

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar performs robotic-assisted surgeries in various departments such as General Surgery, Surgical Gastroenterology, Urology, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Bariatric Surgery and Complex Pediatric Surgery. Surgeries performed with robotic technology not only ensures precision but also cause less pain to patients and helps them recover faster.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, has become the first government health institute in Odisha to achieve the milestone by performing 100 successful surgeries with the help of cutting-edge robotic technology.
Doctors and staff of AIIMS Bhubaneswar (ETV Bharat)

AIIMS Executive Director and CEO Dr Ashutosh Biswas said, "The success of 100 robotic surgeries reflects the commitment of AIIMS to provide quality healthcare in Odisha." He congratulated all the doctors, nursing officers and staff of AIIMS for the achievement.

Before the introduction of the service, patients from Odisha had to travel to cities like Chennai, Hyderabad or New Delhi for advanced robotic surgeries and had to spend lakhs of rupees. Now, thousands of patients from the state are directly benefiting from the availability of the state-of-the-art medical service at government rates at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

This has given a new dimension to Odisha's healthcare and made world-class treatment more accessible to the common man.

Odisha's Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling congratulated the staff of AIIMS Bhubaneswar and said, "Heartiest congratulations to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for successfully completing 100 state-of-the-art robotic-assisted surgeries. It has earned the distinction of being the first government-aided healthcare institution in Odisha to successfully run a fully functional, multi-disciplinary robotic surgical program. I congratulate all the doctors and support staff of the institution for this continuous effort towards excellence in healthcare and public service."

Also Read

Odisha Doctor’s Organ Donation Enables Successful Liver Transplant At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

TAGGED:

ROBOTIC SURGERIES BHUBANESWAR AIIMS
100 ROBOTIC SURGERIES AIIMS
AIIMS BHUBANESWAR TREATMENT
AIIMS BHUBANESWAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.