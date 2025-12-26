ETV Bharat / state

BHU Research To Improve 'Desi' Cow Breed Brings Cheer To Dairy Farmers

If things go as planned the technology will be available to farmers very soon. Achieving a major success, the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences of Institute of Agricultural Sciences, BHU, Barkachha, Mirzapur, has developed embryos of Sahiwal cows having high genetic potential for milk production in four different native breeds through a technique called Multiple Ovulation Embryo Transfer (MOET). These pregnant cows are expected to calve in May and June 2026. The research promises a 95 percent chance of producing Sahiwal heifer calves, improving the overall breed of native cows.

Varanasi: A recent research by the Baranas Hindu University (BHU) has got something to cheer about for farmers waiting to buy high-yielding cows. The research helps 'desi' cows or indigenous cattle breeds to improve their milk yield by crossbreeding them with Sahiwal cows, a breed of zebuine cattle.

Prof B M N Kumar, in-charge, Rajiv Gandhi South Campus (RGSC), BHU, said these embryos were implanted in cows at the RGSC dairy farm and this achievement will bring further advancement to the dairy sector. "This will be significantly beneficial to the farmers raising native cows as they too will be able to raise Sahiwal cows, which in turn will help them financially," he said.

The research was conducted by a team of Manish Kumar, principal investigator, co-investigators Kaustubh Kishore Saraf and Ajit Singh.

The Sahiwal cow is known for its calm temperament, exceptional heat tolerance, and nutritious milk with high fat content. These traits make the cow a favourite among farmers. It is renowned for producing good quality milk from less feed and inherently resistant to many diseases and parasites, making them a low-maintenance option for dairy farming, especially in tropical and subtropical regions. This breed of cow originates from the Sahiwal district in Punjab province of Pakistan.

