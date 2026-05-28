ETV Bharat / state

BHU-Colombo DNA Study Reveals Sri Lanka’s Key Role In Early Human Migration From Africa

Varanasi: How did modern humans travel from Africa to South Asia, Australia and beyond? A new international genetic study published in PLOS ONE suggests the answer may lie along ancient coastlines, citing Sri Lanka as a crucial gateway in humanity’s early migration story.

The study was conducted by 16 researchers from five institutions worldwide, including prominent contributions from researchers at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the University of Colombo. The research examined the ancestral origins of Sri Lanka’s three major communities - Sinhalese, Sri Lankan Tamils, and Vedda people through large-scale DNA analysis.

Researchers used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), a type of genetic material inherited exclusively from mothers, making it a powerful tool for tracing human ancestry over thousands of years.

Lead author Dr. Anjana Welikala of Sri Lanka said the team sequenced 139 new genomes and compared them with 247 global datasets, making it the largest genetic analysis conducted on this subject to date.

Lead researcher and geneticist Gyaneshwer Chaubey explained that scientists have long debated how humans migrated from Africa to Australia and Oceania. He said two main theories existed: One was the inland route where migration happened through continental land corridors. Second was coastal route in which movement took place along coastlines and maritime edges.

The genetic evidence from Sri Lanka strongly supports the coastal route hypothesis. According to the study, around 57,000 years ago, early humans leaving Africa likely travelled along the Indian Ocean coastline and reached Sri Lanka. At the time, lower sea levels created a land bridge between India and Sri Lanka, facilitating movement.

Researchers divided Sri Lanka’s settlement history into four major periods:

1. Early Settlement Phase (Around 57,000 Years Ago): This marks the arrival of modern humans in South Asia. Archaeological remains from Sri Lanka’s Fa-Hien Lena and Batadomba-lena caves, dated to around 40,000 years ago, support this timeline.