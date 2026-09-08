ETV Bharat / state

To Monitor Birds And Other Wildlife, Chhattisgarh's Bhoramdev Sanctuary To Record Sounds Made By Them

Kawardha: Wildlife and bird monitoring at the renowned Bhoramdev Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh is set to receive a technological boost, with the Forest Department preparing to introduce a “bird hearing” technology to track the presence and activities of birds and other wildlife.

According to the Kawardha Forest Department, specialised audio-recording devices will be installed at selected locations ranging from the sanctuary's core area to its buffer zone. The devices will capture and record sounds made by birds and other animals in the forest. Analysis of these recordings will help officials identify different species and determine the areas where they are present.

The Forest Department has approved the project primarily to monitor birds and other wildlife through their calls, especially at night. Specialised devices are being procured from outside and will be installed across the sanctuary.

“We have approved the bird hearing project, particularly to record the sounds of birds and other animals at night. Devices are being brought in from outside and will be installed in the sanctuary. The recordings will be compared with our existing checklist of bird and animal species. This will also help us determine whether there has been any increase in the number of species documented in the checklist,” said Nikhil Agrawal, DFO, Kawardha.

Agrawal said the project could also help assess how human activity and natural factors are affecting birds and wildlife and whether these factors are influencing their behaviour.

The technology will capture the calls of birds and animals, which will allow officials to identify the species producing them. The initial focus will be on birds because the department already has a database that can be used for identification. Smaller animals and insects will also be included in the monitoring exercise.

“Bhoramdev Wildlife Sanctuary covers an area of 351 square kilometres. Once the devices arrive, we will discuss the grid layout with the organisation assigned the project. After conducting a survey, we will determine the appropriate grid size according to the area and install the bird-hearing devices accordingly,” Agrawal said.

Until now, camera traps have been the primary tool used to monitor wildlife and establish their presence in Bhoramdev Wildlife Sanctuary. These cameras capture photographs and record the movements of animals in the forest.