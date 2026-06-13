ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Youth Arrested By ATS For Alleged Anti-National Activities, Sent On Remand Till June 16

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a youth from Bhopal on suspicion of anti-national activities after digital documents, believed to have been sent from Pakistan, were retrieved from his mobile phone.

The suspect, identified as Mohammad Faraz, was detained by ATS officials from the Qazi Camp area on Friday. He was later produced before a district court, which remanded him to ATS custody until June 16.

According to officials, the arrest was made in the Hanumanganj police station area after investigators received intelligence inputs regarding Faraz's alleged anti-national activities. Following a preliminary probe, a case was registered against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other serious provisions of law. The suspect was reportedly employed at a local doctor's clinic, officials said, adding that he was also allegedly engaged in suspicious activities.

Investigators said Faraz was allegedly preparing to undergo specialised training in Afghanistan. During the investigation, authorities recovered suspicious digital documents and material from his mobile phone. The digital content is believed to have been sent from Pakistan, and forensic examination of the material is currently underway.