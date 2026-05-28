Twisha Sharma Death: CBI Team At Giribala Singh's Residence, Arrest Likely
The CBI is questioning Giribala and is conducting a 3D mapping of her residence to aid in the investigation.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
Bhopal: The possibility of former judge Giribala Singh’s arrest, over the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, has intensified after a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached her residence in Bhopal on Thursday.
Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had quashed Giribala's anticipatory bail. As per reports, the CBI team is questioning Giribala even as 3D mapping of her residence is being conducted. A dedicated 3D camera has been installed at the house for the purpose.
The CBI has been questioning Giribala for the last two to two-and-a-half hours. Shortly after the CBI team's arrival, Giribala's lawyer, Inosh George Carlo, also arrived at her residence. The media tried to speak to him, but Inosh remained silent and went straight inside the residence.
Reports said the 3D mapping will create a 3D model of the crime scene to further aid the investigation. The crime scene will be examined to provide a more complete picture of the incident.
Advocate General Prashant Singh said, "It was said in the court that anticipatory bail plea was made before the FIR. The FIR opens the door to investigation. The FIR was filed, and then the investigation began. When the investigation begins, all evidence is collected. The evidence could not have been collected had anticipatory bail been granted. Since the CBI is now investigating the case, they will consider all matters thoroughly."
The High Court had on Wednesday quashed the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh on May 15 by the 10th Additional Sessions Judge in Bhopal. In its 17-page order, vacation judge Justice Devnarayan Mishra observed that “in the light of the factual aspects of the case and the allegations levelled against the respondent," the anticipatory bail deserved to be quashed.
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