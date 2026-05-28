ETV Bharat / state

Twisha Sharma Death: CBI Team At Giribala Singh's Residence, Arrest Likely

Bhopal: The possibility of former judge Giribala Singh’s arrest, over the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, has intensified after a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached her residence in Bhopal on Thursday.

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had quashed Giribala's anticipatory bail. As per reports, the CBI team is questioning Giribala even as 3D mapping of her residence is being conducted. A dedicated 3D camera has been installed at the house for the purpose.

The CBI has been questioning Giribala for the last two to two-and-a-half hours. Shortly after the CBI team's arrival, Giribala's lawyer, Inosh George Carlo, also arrived at her residence. The media tried to speak to him, but Inosh remained silent and went straight inside the residence.