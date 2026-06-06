ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Teen's Mysterious Death Reaches Top Authorities; Mother Demands FIR And Independent Probe

Bhopal: The mysterious death of 18-year-old law aspirant Khyati Jain is making headlines as her mother has approached President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the National Human Rights Commission, and the National Commission for Women for justice and an impartial investigation.

In her request she has also demanded to register an FIR and that the incident has not ben investigated properly. Khyati, who had qualified the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) in December 2025, was preparing for competitive examinations in Bhopal. She was found dead under suspicious circumstances on May 11, 2026. It has been more than three weeks and an exact cause and circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Her mother claimed that Kyati’s death could be a planned murder and that her boyfriend Tanish Chandravanshi should be questioned. She raised questions about Tanish’s texts he made at 3.30 PM to her about receiving any text from Khyati.

She further claimed that at around 6 PM he reportedly returned to the house and informed her about Khyati’s death over the phone. Jain said that Tanish also sent a video of the scene shortly after that.

She also said that he was aware of her death despite the fact that he left Khyati’s home earlier on the same day.

She also pointed out that Khyati never left the main gate open but it was on the day of the death.