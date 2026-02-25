ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Sisters, Their Male Associate Held For Running Sex Racket

Bhopal: The police in Bhopal have blown the lid off a racket run by two sisters and their male associate, who allegedly used to lure young women job seekers and forced them into prostitution, promising them high life.

The Baghsewania Police have arrested the three and an intense search is underway for three other named suspects. During police interrogation, the accused revealed that they lured young women and supplied them to wealthy young men in several cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

From slum to luxurious bungalow

An investigation by Bhopal's Baghsewania police also revealed that the two accused sisters originally lived in a slum, but after earning quick money from illegal business, they moved into a luxurious bungalow.

Speaking on the issue, Baghsewania police station in-charge Amit Soni said, "Based on the statements and complaints of two young women, a case has been registered against six people. Police have arrested three of the accused. A team has been formed to arrest the other accused."

The two arrested sisters, Amreen and Afreen, told the police that they targeted girls from poor families. They used to hire them for domestic work and later would sell them to wealthy men.

The other accomplice, Chandan Raisen, who hails from Bari, Bareilly, who was also arrested, said before shifting to Bhopal, he did odd jobs. After a few years, he began working at a spa in the Shahpura and Chunabhatti areas. He is in a live-in relationship with the main accused, Amreen, for three years.

Police are searching for the absconding accused, Bilal, Chanu, and Yasir. Police have seized the mobile phones of Amreen, Afreen, and Chandan. Several suspicious WhatsApp groups were found on their mobile phones, containing photos of several young women.

The matter came to light after a woman, who is a resident of Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh, approached police. In her complaint to Bhopal's Baghsewania police station, she stated on December 31, 2024, during a birthday party, she met a young woman at a hotel in the Shahpura area. The two became friends upon their first meeting. They then began living together in Bhopal. After living together for a year, they moved into the home of Amreen, also known as Mahira, who lives in the Baghsewania police station area of ​​Bhopal.