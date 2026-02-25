Bhopal Sisters, Their Male Associate Held For Running Sex Racket
Amreen and Afreen told police they targeted girls from poor families. Amreen's live-in partner, Chandan Raisen, was also arrested for his involvement in trafficking.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Bhopal: The police in Bhopal have blown the lid off a racket run by two sisters and their male associate, who allegedly used to lure young women job seekers and forced them into prostitution, promising them high life.
The Baghsewania Police have arrested the three and an intense search is underway for three other named suspects. During police interrogation, the accused revealed that they lured young women and supplied them to wealthy young men in several cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra.
From slum to luxurious bungalow
An investigation by Bhopal's Baghsewania police also revealed that the two accused sisters originally lived in a slum, but after earning quick money from illegal business, they moved into a luxurious bungalow.
Speaking on the issue, Baghsewania police station in-charge Amit Soni said, "Based on the statements and complaints of two young women, a case has been registered against six people. Police have arrested three of the accused. A team has been formed to arrest the other accused."
The two arrested sisters, Amreen and Afreen, told the police that they targeted girls from poor families. They used to hire them for domestic work and later would sell them to wealthy men.
The other accomplice, Chandan Raisen, who hails from Bari, Bareilly, who was also arrested, said before shifting to Bhopal, he did odd jobs. After a few years, he began working at a spa in the Shahpura and Chunabhatti areas. He is in a live-in relationship with the main accused, Amreen, for three years.
Police are searching for the absconding accused, Bilal, Chanu, and Yasir. Police have seized the mobile phones of Amreen, Afreen, and Chandan. Several suspicious WhatsApp groups were found on their mobile phones, containing photos of several young women.
The matter came to light after a woman, who is a resident of Mungeli district in Chhattisgarh, approached police. In her complaint to Bhopal's Baghsewania police station, she stated on December 31, 2024, during a birthday party, she met a young woman at a hotel in the Shahpura area. The two became friends upon their first meeting. They then began living together in Bhopal. After living together for a year, they moved into the home of Amreen, also known as Mahira, who lives in the Baghsewania police station area of Bhopal.
According to the FIR, in August 2025, Chandan, an acquaintance of Amreen, took her to meet his sister and raped her under. During this time, Chandan threatened the victim with dire consequences if she revealed the matter. Fearing stigma, she remained silent. Taking advantage of this, she was raped multiple times. The victim also alleged that she was pressured to convert to Islam. During this time, she was made to wear shorts, taken to pub lounges, and made to meet unknown people.
‘Drugged and raped’
The woman also alleged that she was drugged and raped by Amreen's brother. According to her, Amreen took her to Ahmedabad on the pretext of work and got her introduced to Yasir.
She was in a relationship with him in Ahmedabad. After enduring constant harassment, she moved to Chhattisgarh in January, she alleged. There, she stayed at her maternal uncle's house for a few days and shared the ordeal to him. After that, she went to Bhopal with her maternal uncle and filed a case of rape.
Following the rape of a Chhattisgarh beautician, another victim has come forward. She has also filed an FIR, alleging rape. In her complaint, she stated that she used to work as a waiter at wedding parties. A few months ago, she met Amreen, who promised her a good salary for household work. She accepted Amreen's work offer. For a few days, the victim continued to commute from her home in Ashoka Garden to Amreen's home. Amreen made her do household chores.
‘Forced prostitution’
According to the second victim, Chandan raped her at Amreen's house. She also accused Chanu and Yasir of raping her. After this, she was forced into prostitution, the woman said. Additional DCP Gautam Solanki said, "An FIR has been registered. The matter is being investigated. All the accused will be arrested soon."
Hindu organisations protested at the Baghsewania police station soon after the allegations surfaced. Bajrang Dal alleged that a large network is behind this. VHP leader Vishal Patel demanded bulldozer action against accused persons.