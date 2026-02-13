ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Woman Found In Septic Tank In MP's Bhopal, Police Claim Husband Killed Her

Bhopal: A day after the body of a woman was recovered from a box floating in a septic tank in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police on Friday said she was allegedly killed by a man whom she had married recently.

The victim is Ashrafi alias Siya, a resident of Gondia, Maharashtra who had befriended and met the accused, Sameer Khan, through Instagram. Ashrafi's decomposed body was recovered from a box floating in the septic tank at Kamal Nagar under Nishatpura police station in ​​Bhopal.

Police claimed the deceased had recently befriended Sameer, Bhopal-based auto-rickshaw driver on Instagram. The friendship blossomed into love, and four to five months back, she began living with him.

Police said Sameer, who had been married twice earlier, tied the knot with Ashrafi. However, Ashrafi discovered the truth and this may have led to a dispute which led Sameer to eliminate her, said police. Police said Ashrafi too was previously married in Maharashtra. More details on the case will emerge after the investigation is complete, said police.