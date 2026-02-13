Body Of Woman Found In Septic Tank In MP's Bhopal, Police Claim Husband Killed Her
Police suspect the victim may have been killed over a dispute over the accused's past.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Bhopal: A day after the body of a woman was recovered from a box floating in a septic tank in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police on Friday said she was allegedly killed by a man whom she had married recently.
The victim is Ashrafi alias Siya, a resident of Gondia, Maharashtra who had befriended and met the accused, Sameer Khan, through Instagram. Ashrafi's decomposed body was recovered from a box floating in the septic tank at Kamal Nagar under Nishatpura police station in Bhopal.
Police claimed the deceased had recently befriended Sameer, Bhopal-based auto-rickshaw driver on Instagram. The friendship blossomed into love, and four to five months back, she began living with him.
Police said Sameer, who had been married twice earlier, tied the knot with Ashrafi. However, Ashrafi discovered the truth and this may have led to a dispute which led Sameer to eliminate her, said police. Police said Ashrafi too was previously married in Maharashtra. More details on the case will emerge after the investigation is complete, said police.
SI Shrikant Dwivedi said, "The victim has been identified as Ashrafi alias Siya (33), a resident of Gondia, Maharashtra. After befriending Sameer Khan on Instagram, she moved to Bhopal".
Additional DCP Malkit Singh said, "The police have received crucial evidence and inputs pertaining to the case. We will soon uncover the full extent of the murder and apprehend the accused". He said preliminary investigations have revealed that Ashrafi was strangled to death and her body stuffed into a box which was thrown into the septic tank. The victim might have been killed three to four days back.
Police said Sameer resided around 200 meters from the spot from where the body was recovered. Sameer's family members and some locals were questioned for more information on the case. Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched to nab Sameer.
