Bhopal Scientists Develop Power-Free Fire Alarm That Detects Danger Before Smoke
AMPRI researchers have created a low-cost, maintenance-free fire alarm that works without electricity or batteries, using shape memory alloy to detect rising heat instantly.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 7:32 PM IST
Bhopal: A devastating fire at SMS Hospital in Jaipur claimed six lives. Later, it turned out the fire alarm never rang. It simply failed to do its job. And that’s not unusual; fire alarms often stop working when the wiring burns. But that might soon change. In Bhopal, scientists at the Advanced Materials and Process Research Institute (AMPRI) have created a fire alarm that can sense a fire even before smoke appears. The most surprising part? It doesn’t need electricity or batteries to work.
Ordinary fire alarms often fail for a simple reason. When a fire breaks out, the first thing that goes is the wiring. Once that burns, the alarm is useless. Something like this happened on April 17, 2025, at Morena District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. Late at night, a fire started in an electrical panel near the operating theatre. The alarm system went dead almost immediately. By the time the staff noticed the flames, it had already spread. Luckily, the hospital workers managed to control it using portable extinguishers before it got worse.
The new alarm developed by AMPRI doesn’t depend on power at all. It’s made from a special kind of metal called a shape memory alloy. This metal reacts to heat. When the temperature in a room crosses a certain point, the metal changes shape on its own, and that tiny movement triggers the alarm. No wiring. No sensors. No electricity. It works purely on physics.
What makes it even more interesting is that once you install it, you can practically forget about it. It needs no maintenance and no replacements. It can be used anywhere, in homes, schools, offices, and factories. It costs much less than regular systems, and AMPRI has already tested it thoroughly and secured a patent. They plan to launch it in the market soon, in collaboration with a private company.
Before that, it went through rounds of testing. Scientists first tried it indoors, lighting small fires and producing controlled smoke. The alarm reacted immediately every time. Then they increased the heat in the room, and it responded just as quickly. Later, they even tested it outdoors by hanging it on a tree and lighting a small fire below it. It worked perfectly there, too.
AMPRI’s scientists say the goal was simple: make a fire alarm that doesn’t depend on electricity, that’s cheaper, and that doesn’t fail when you need it most. They’ve already patented the design and are now in talks with several companies to start manufacturing. A few have been shortlisted, and contracts will be signed soon.
When asked if AMPRI will directly provide the system to government departments, the officials clarified that their work is research-based. They can’t manufacture it themselves. That’s why they’re partnering with companies that can handle production and compare costs with existing alarms in the market.