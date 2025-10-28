ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Scientists Develop Power-Free Fire Alarm That Detects Danger Before Smoke

Bhopal: A devastating fire at SMS Hospital in Jaipur claimed six lives. Later, it turned out the fire alarm never rang. It simply failed to do its job. And that’s not unusual; fire alarms often stop working when the wiring burns. But that might soon change. In Bhopal, scientists at the Advanced Materials and Process Research Institute (AMPRI) have created a fire alarm that can sense a fire even before smoke appears. The most surprising part? It doesn’t need electricity or batteries to work.

Ordinary fire alarms often fail for a simple reason. When a fire breaks out, the first thing that goes is the wiring. Once that burns, the alarm is useless. Something like this happened on April 17, 2025, at Morena District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh. Late at night, a fire started in an electrical panel near the operating theatre. The alarm system went dead almost immediately. By the time the staff noticed the flames, it had already spread. Luckily, the hospital workers managed to control it using portable extinguishers before it got worse.

Bhopal-based Advanced Materials And Processes Research Institute, that developed the alarm. (ETV Bharat)

The new alarm developed by AMPRI doesn’t depend on power at all. It’s made from a special kind of metal called a shape memory alloy. This metal reacts to heat. When the temperature in a room crosses a certain point, the metal changes shape on its own, and that tiny movement triggers the alarm. No wiring. No sensors. No electricity. It works purely on physics.