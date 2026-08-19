ETV Bharat / state

Behind Bhopal's Gen Alpha Protest, A 'Save DMS' Campaign Against Proposed DMS-KVS Merger

Bhopal: Hundreds of students took to the streets in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to protest against the proposal to bring the Demonstration Multipurpose Schools (DMS), which are popularly known as Regional Schools, under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

The students, carrying posters, including "Save DMS", demanded that the school retain its existing academic identity. After the protest, the students submitted a memorandum to the Regional College principal, Prof S K Gupta.

This was described as the first "Gen Alpha protest" in Bhopal, with students demanding that DMS not be merged with KVS. They warned that if their demands are not addressed soon, they will launch a phased protest outside the school.

A large number of school students participated in the demonstration, carrying banners and posters. Students and parents said the DMSs are not regular schools like the Kendriya Vidyalayas, but have a distinct identity because of their focus on experimentation and innovation in education.

Students, Parents Fear DMS Could Lose Identity

According to available information, four such regional schools have operated under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in Bhopal, Ajmer, Mysore and Bhubaneswar to experiment with and promote innovation in education.

Students and parents argue that educational experiments and innovations developed at these institutions have helped improve school education across the country. They fear that bringing these schools under KVS could affect their original purpose and distinctive identity.

Parents have also raised concerns about the proposed merger, particularly over the admission process.

According to one parent, Amit Kumar, "Kendriya Vidyalayas have a separate priority system for admissions. In such a situation, there is no clarity about the education of existing DMS students, future admissions and the admission of children from ordinary families. We have not been formally given sufficient information about the merger."