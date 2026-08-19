Behind Bhopal's Gen Alpha Protest, A 'Save DMS' Campaign Against Proposed DMS-KVS Merger
Parents say Bhopal's Demonstration Multipurpose School has a distinct identity from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, because of its focus on experimentation and innovation in education.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
Bhopal: Hundreds of students took to the streets in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to protest against the proposal to bring the Demonstration Multipurpose Schools (DMS), which are popularly known as Regional Schools, under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).
The students, carrying posters, including "Save DMS", demanded that the school retain its existing academic identity. After the protest, the students submitted a memorandum to the Regional College principal, Prof S K Gupta.
This was described as the first "Gen Alpha protest" in Bhopal, with students demanding that DMS not be merged with KVS. They warned that if their demands are not addressed soon, they will launch a phased protest outside the school.
A large number of school students participated in the demonstration, carrying banners and posters. Students and parents said the DMSs are not regular schools like the Kendriya Vidyalayas, but have a distinct identity because of their focus on experimentation and innovation in education.
Students, Parents Fear DMS Could Lose Identity
According to available information, four such regional schools have operated under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in Bhopal, Ajmer, Mysore and Bhubaneswar to experiment with and promote innovation in education.
Students and parents argue that educational experiments and innovations developed at these institutions have helped improve school education across the country. They fear that bringing these schools under KVS could affect their original purpose and distinctive identity.
Parents have also raised concerns about the proposed merger, particularly over the admission process.
According to one parent, Amit Kumar, "Kendriya Vidyalayas have a separate priority system for admissions. In such a situation, there is no clarity about the education of existing DMS students, future admissions and the admission of children from ordinary families. We have not been formally given sufficient information about the merger."
He added that the parents started discussing the matter with other parents after receiving the information of the possible merger through school staff and other sources.
According to parents, around 1,000 students study at DMSs from nursery to Class XII. They said there are two sections for each class. Students in Classes XI and XII can study subjects that also include Commerce and Arts. The school also offers vocational courses.
Parents have raised questions about what will happen to existing students' education, the teaching staff, vocational courses and the admission process, if DMS is merged with KVS. The parents are seeking clarity from the government and NCERT on the proposed merger and its impact on the school.
Congress Calls It An 'Alarming Situation'
Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Vivek Tripathi described the demonstration as Bhopal's first "Gen Alpha protest". He said the large number of schoolchildren taking to the streets over their school's identity and future was a serious signal.
"Large numbers of schoolchildren have themselves come out on the streets over the identity and future of their school. This is a serious signal," Tripathi said.
He urged the government to reconsider the proposal to merge DMS with KVS. "These schools in Bhopal, Ajmer, Mysore and Bhubaneswar were established with the objective of experimentation and innovation in education. Therefore, before deciding on their future, their original purpose must be seriously considered," Tripathi said.
The Education Department has not responded on the matter so far.
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