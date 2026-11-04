ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Rally Goof-Up: Mohan Yadav Slip Of Tongue Regarding Nadda Embarrasses BJP

JP Nadda and Mohan Yadav at the BJP rally in Bhopal on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bhopal: A slip of the tongue by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav caused embarrassment to the BJP ranks and invited laughter from the party members gathered at a BJP rally in Bhopal, when he made a slip and used the slogan ‘murdabad’ for Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who was standing on the dais.

This goof-up took place during the "Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao" event of BJP at TT Nagar of the capital city. At once, Yadav corrected himself and launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi of the Congress.

While video clips of this incident were doing the rounds among the political circles, some light-hearted laughter could be heard from the BJP leaders sitting on the dais, including Krishna Gaur, minister of the state. Nevertheless, a combined attack on the Congress was launched by the BJP leaders at the rally. Addressing the gathering, Union Health Minister JP Nadda targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the opposition party of engaging in "hit-and-run" tactics. “Regarding allegations of vote theft, both the Election Commission and the President of India requested evidence from the Congress. However, the party never provided any proof, nor did it submit a formal affidavit to the Election Commission,” Nadda pointed out. He noted that when the Congress alleged that 100,000 votes had been deleted in the Mahadevapura constituency of Karnataka, the Election Commission asked them to provide a written affidavit. Even after 470 days, the Congress is yet to do so, Nadda added. According to him, similar allegations were made in Haryana and Maharashtra, yet no written evidence was ever submitted. He continued, “Furthermore, when they approached the President of India, they were asked to provide proof—which they never produced. The Congress is merely engaging in "hit-and-run" politics. The Congress claims that democracy is under attack. Yet, the Congress itself misused Article 356 on 90 occasions.”