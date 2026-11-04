Bhopal Rally Goof-Up: Mohan Yadav Slip Of Tongue Regarding Nadda Embarrasses BJP
While video clips were doing the rounds, some light-hearted laughter could be heard from BJP leaders on the dais, including MoS Krishna Gaur.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST|
Updated : November 4, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Bhopal: A slip of the tongue by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav caused embarrassment to the BJP ranks and invited laughter from the party members gathered at a BJP rally in Bhopal, when he made a slip and used the slogan ‘murdabad’ for Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who was standing on the dais.
This goof-up took place during the "Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao" event of BJP at TT Nagar of the capital city. At once, Yadav corrected himself and launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi of the Congress.
While video clips of this incident were doing the rounds among the political circles, some light-hearted laughter could be heard from the BJP leaders sitting on the dais, including Krishna Gaur, minister of the state. Nevertheless, a combined attack on the Congress was launched by the BJP leaders at the rally.
Addressing the gathering, Union Health Minister JP Nadda targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the opposition party of engaging in "hit-and-run" tactics. “Regarding allegations of vote theft, both the Election Commission and the President of India requested evidence from the Congress. However, the party never provided any proof, nor did it submit a formal affidavit to the Election Commission,” Nadda pointed out.
He noted that when the Congress alleged that 100,000 votes had been deleted in the Mahadevapura constituency of Karnataka, the Election Commission asked them to provide a written affidavit. Even after 470 days, the Congress is yet to do so, Nadda added. According to him, similar allegations were made in Haryana and Maharashtra, yet no written evidence was ever submitted.
He continued, “Furthermore, when they approached the President of India, they were asked to provide proof—which they never produced. The Congress is merely engaging in "hit-and-run" politics. The Congress claims that democracy is under attack. Yet, the Congress itself misused Article 356 on 90 occasions.”
The Union Minister alleged that Indira Gandhi alone toppled elected governments 50 times. “This is the Congress’s standard modus operandi: either rule in their favour, or face intimidation. They attempt to coerce constitutional institutions into aligning with them. Rahul Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi even went so far as to call the Planning Commission a "bunch of jokers"—ironically, at a time when Dr. Manmohan Singh was its chairman,” Nadda further said.
He pointed out that the Congress has been out of power in Tamil Nadu for 58 years, in West Bengal for 48 years, in Bihar and Gujarat for 35 years, in Odisha for 25 years, and in Delhi for 12 years. Despite this, the Congress talks about the "theft" of votes. Now, the Congress is set to lose power in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh as well, he said.
Nadda noted that all three Election Commissioners have submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court confirming that there was a consensus regarding 'Form 6'. Regarding the alliance of leaders currently out on bail, the Union Minister remarked that the Congress has resorted to hurling abuses at Prime Minister Modi.
He warned that whenever the Congress has used such derogatory language, the public has taught them a lesson. Nadda pointed out that four leaders present on the stage during the 'INDIA' alliance protest at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan—Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Farooq Abdullah, and Tejashwi Yadav—are currently out on bail, and if their bail is revoked, they will end up in jail.
Furthermore, there are 13 other leaders—including Tejashwi Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mehbooba Mufti—who are embroiled in allegations involving multi-crore scams. He taunted the opposition party leaders, saying they are the "gems of the INDIA alliance".
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