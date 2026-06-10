ETV Bharat / state

Rajya Sabha Election Row: Congress Stages Late-Night Protest Outside Election Commission Office In Bhopal

Bhopal: Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest outside the main gate of the Election Commission office in Bhopal late Tuesday night as the political atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh intensified over the Rajya Sabha elections after the cancellation of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination papers.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan, state in-charge Harish Chaudhary, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and several Congress MLAs, office-bearers and workers participated in the protest.

The Congress alleged that democratic and constitutional processes were violated in the Rajya Sabha election process. Party leaders claimed that the results of a seat where the Congress was expecting victory were affected in a planned manner.

During the protest, Congress leaders accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing power and institutions to influence the Rajya Sabha elections. They said the issue was not limited to a Rajya Sabha seat but was linked to protecting democracy and the Constitution.

The nomination of Meenakshi was rejected over alleged concealment of information related to a case registered in Hyderabad. However, the Congress maintained that she had only received a notice in the matter. MPCC president Jitu said injustice had been done to the Congress and that the party was protesting democratically.