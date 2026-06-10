Rajya Sabha Election Row: Congress Stages Late-Night Protest Outside Election Commission Office In Bhopal
After cancellation of Meenakshi Narajan's nomination papers, MPCC leaders staged a sit-in protest outside the Election Commission office in Bhopal late Tuesday night.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
Bhopal: Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest outside the main gate of the Election Commission office in Bhopal late Tuesday night as the political atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh intensified over the Rajya Sabha elections after the cancellation of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination papers.
Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Rajya Sabha candidate Meenakshi Natarajan, state in-charge Harish Chaudhary, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and several Congress MLAs, office-bearers and workers participated in the protest.
The Congress alleged that democratic and constitutional processes were violated in the Rajya Sabha election process. Party leaders claimed that the results of a seat where the Congress was expecting victory were affected in a planned manner.
During the protest, Congress leaders accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing power and institutions to influence the Rajya Sabha elections. They said the issue was not limited to a Rajya Sabha seat but was linked to protecting democracy and the Constitution.
The nomination of Meenakshi was rejected over alleged concealment of information related to a case registered in Hyderabad. However, the Congress maintained that she had only received a notice in the matter. MPCC president Jitu said injustice had been done to the Congress and that the party was protesting democratically.
"The BJP has worked to tarnish the democratic history of Madhya Pradesh. Congress will continue its fight to protect democracy at every level," he said.
Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said, "This is not just an electoral fight but a fight to save the credibility of constitutional institutions. The BJP is continuously trying to weaken democratic institutions."
Natarajan also alleged irregularities in the election process and said several developments had raised serious questions over fairness.
During the protest, Congress workers raised slogans such as “Save Democracy”, “Save the Constitution” and “Election Commission show fairness” during the protest, which continued late into the night.
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