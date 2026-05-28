ETV Bharat / state

Outrage As Postmortem On Unclaimed, Unidentified Body Conducted In Open In MP's Bhopal

Bhopal: The postmortem on the body of a 50-year-old man was conducted at a public area at Hamidia Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal sparking outrage among locals. The open-air procedure sparked public outrage and raised serious concerns over medical negligence and the dignity of the deceased.

Sources said, those performing the procedure did not even care to put up any curtains or shade around the body. The incident occurred on May 27. Sources said the unidentified and unclaimed body of the 50-year-old was brought to the hospital by the police for postmortem. However, instead of taking the body to the mortuary, the doctors placed it on a stretcher on its main entrance.

Following this, the dissection of the body began under the open sky without any regard for privacy or dignity. After the procedure was completed, two hospital staff kept stitching the body for half an hour even as the stench emanating from the body caused patients' kin to flee the spot in panic. A video of the procedure being performed in the open has gone viral and it shows several police personnel present at the spot.

When the employees were questioned about the serious negligence, their extremely insensitive response was, "The body was unclaimed, so it had nothing to do with anyone."

Meanwhile, Dr Ashish Jain, HoD of the Forensic Department at Gandhi Medical College linked to Hamidia Hospital, said, "Only cleaning or removing insects from bodies is done in open areas". He said the procedure is conducted in the postmortem house. However, the video shows the doctors performing the entire procedure in the open with the staff stitching up the body later.

As the matter escalated, Hamidia Hospital Superintendent Dr Suneet Tandon said there are stringent rules pertaining to postmortem and the procedure is conducted in the postmortem house. He said he was unaware of any such procedure being performed outside the mortuary and warned if such incident indeed occurred, strict punitive action would be taken against the culprits. The reason for the procedure being conducted in the open is not yet known.

NGRC guidelines on postmortems