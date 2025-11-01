ETV Bharat / state

PM Shri Helicopter Service Launched In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: PM Shri Tourism Helicopter Service was launched in Madhya Pradesh on the state's 70th foundation day on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, flagged off the service with which Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to introduce intra-state connectivity and an air ambulance.

Through the service, tourists will now be able to enjoy spiritual and religious pilgrimages and wildlife sanctuaries in remote areas via helicopters. Tourists will be offered a travel and return package, including accommodation, local transportation, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with a guide.

Along with the PM Shri Tourism Helicopter Service, an MoU for the construction of an airport in Ujjain was also signed between the Central and state governments in the presence of Union Aviation Minister. Flight services are also being launched from Rewa to Delhi. For this, a contract was signed between Alliance Air and the Union Aviation Ministry.

This apart, a new flight service is being launched between Rewa and Indore for which a contract was with Indigo.

PM Shri Tourism Helicopter Service will begin in these areas.

Sector 1