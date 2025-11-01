PM Shri Helicopter Service Launched In Madhya Pradesh
The service will connect major tourist spots of the state and reduce travel time.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 10:43 PM IST
Bhopal: PM Shri Tourism Helicopter Service was launched in Madhya Pradesh on the state's 70th foundation day on Saturday.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Union Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, flagged off the service with which Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to introduce intra-state connectivity and an air ambulance.
Through the service, tourists will now be able to enjoy spiritual and religious pilgrimages and wildlife sanctuaries in remote areas via helicopters. Tourists will be offered a travel and return package, including accommodation, local transportation, breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with a guide.
Along with the PM Shri Tourism Helicopter Service, an MoU for the construction of an airport in Ujjain was also signed between the Central and state governments in the presence of Union Aviation Minister. Flight services are also being launched from Rewa to Delhi. For this, a contract was signed between Alliance Air and the Union Aviation Ministry.
This apart, a new flight service is being launched between Rewa and Indore for which a contract was with Indigo.
PM Shri Tourism Helicopter Service will begin in these areas.
Sector 1
Indore, Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, and the western region of Madhya Pradesh.
Sector 2
Central Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Pachmarhi, Sanchi, and Orchha.
Sector 3
Jabalpur, Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Khajuraho, and Chitrakoot.
Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said, "The country's aviation sector is growing at a rate of 10 to 12 per cent. India is the third largest provider of aviation services in the world. He said until 2014, there were only 74 airports in the country, but now there are 164. "This means that 90 airports have been built in 11 years. No other country in the world has seen such rapid development in aviation sector. In India, a new airport is being built every 45 days," he said.
Naidu said currently, India has 800 aircraft. "Various airlines have ordered 1,700 new aircraft and this will create a large number of jobs in the aviation industry," he said.
Also Read
Netas Fly High As Helicopter Bookings For Bihar Election Campaign Break Records