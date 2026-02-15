Stringent KYC Process Keeps Ineligible Beneficiaries Off PDS Ration Scheme In Madhya Pradesh
Around 5 lakh applicants did not respond to govt's call for a stringent KYC process. Officials say it was a major screening of suspicious claims.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Bhopal: In a bid to ensure that ration under PDS reaches those it is meant for, the Madhya Pradesh government recently implemented a stringent Know Your Customer scheme which helped weed out ineligible beneficiaries.
As per an official, in the last 10 months, 25 lakh families from across the state applied for the scheme. But as soon as the KYC process, under which the applicants are required to get their Aadhaar, bank accounts, Samagra ID and mobile phone numbers verified, was implemented, around 5 lakh applicants backed off. Officials said this was not some technical glitch but a major screening of ineligible and suspicious claims.
Over 1.20 crore families (around 5.23 crore individuals) from 28 categories are being given ration under the Public Distribution System in the state. As soo as the Centre implemented the 'Smart PDS' model, the data of beneficiaries and applicants was linked to a central server and e-KYC was made mandatory. After the digital filtering, officials believe this is the largest data cleanup, identifying ineligible names accumulated over the years.
The state's capital has a population of 23.68 lakh, but only 3.03 lakh families receive the PDS ration. This implies approximately 13.50 lakh individuals are covered under the scheme. Ration worth around Rs 12 crore is being distributed every month in the capital alone. Officials estimate that more than 50 per cent of beneficiaries in urban areas do not meet the eligibility criteria. Several discrepancies came to fore when income, property, and benefits from other government schemes were matched.
Food Department Commissioner Karmveer Sharma stated as soon as Aadhaar, bank account, Samagra ID, and mobile verification became mandatory for availing the scheme, five lakh families neither submitted documents nor responded to the notice. The department considers this a natural screening of suspicious claims. In many cases, cards in the name of the same individual at different locations, deceased individuals' names on the active list, and people receiving benefits despite exceeding the income limit, have been detected.
Sharma said Madhya Pradesh's data under Smart PDS has been included in the Central government's server. "Beneficiaries are being e-KYCed and digitally verified. Wherever irregularities are found, notices are being issued, and the person concerned is given a full opportunity to present his/her side of the story. In fact, the government claims that the purpose of the stringent KYC process is not to deprive the poor of their rights, but to ensure that ration reach the needy," he said.
