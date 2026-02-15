ETV Bharat / state

Stringent KYC Process Keeps Ineligible Beneficiaries Off PDS Ration Scheme In Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: In a bid to ensure that ration under PDS reaches those it is meant for, the Madhya Pradesh government recently implemented a stringent Know Your Customer scheme which helped weed out ineligible beneficiaries.

As per an official, in the last 10 months, 25 lakh families from across the state applied for the scheme. But as soon as the KYC process, under which the applicants are required to get their Aadhaar, bank accounts, Samagra ID and mobile phone numbers verified, was implemented, around 5 lakh applicants backed off. Officials said this was not some technical glitch but a major screening of ineligible and suspicious claims.

Over 1.20 crore families (around 5.23 crore individuals) from 28 categories are being given ration under the Public Distribution System in the state. As soo as the Centre implemented the 'Smart PDS' model, the data of beneficiaries and applicants was linked to a central server and e-KYC was made mandatory. After the digital filtering, officials believe this is the largest data cleanup, identifying ineligible names accumulated over the years.