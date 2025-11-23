Madhya Pradesh Bureaucrat Slams Madani For Statement On Muslims
Niaz Khan, an IAS officer of MP cadre, said, "An educated Muslim creates his own identity."
Published : November 23, 2025 at 8:16 PM IST
Bhopal: Hours after Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani accused the government of "ensuring that Muslims never raise their heads", Niaz Khan, an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre said, "an educated Muslim creates his own identity."
In a post on X, he said, "There is no barrier in India that cannot be overcome through education and hard work".
The debate began with Madani's statement, "World thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)."
He claimed that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" and "if they do, they will be sent to jail", while referring to government actions against Al Falah University, following the involvement of their doctors in the Delhi terror attack".
जिस मुस्लिम ने शिक्षा प्राप्त की वह लंदन, न्यूयॉर्क का मेयर बना तो अमेरिका में गवर्नर और लेफ्टिनेंट गवर्नर बना। जिस मुस्लिम ने कट्टरता और अंधविश्वास की शिक्षा ली वो मैकेनिक, महिलाओं पर अन्याय करने वालाऔर पंक्चर बनाने वाला बना। शिक्षा मुस्लिमों के लिए रामबाण औषधि है, समझें इसे।— NIYAZ KHAN (@saifasa) November 23, 2025
Khan, in his response tweeted, "Muslims who received education became mayors of London and New York, governors, and lieutenant governors in the United States. Muslims who learned fanaticism and superstition became mechanics, perpetrators of injustice against women, and puncture repairers. Education is a panacea for Muslims; understand this. Indian Muslims have earned a name for themselves globally through education and struggle. APJ Abdul Kalam rose from scientist to president in this country. Mohammad Azharuddin was the long-time captain of the Indian cricket team. There are many such names that show that knowledge, not fanaticism, is the real power."
Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang also hit back at Madani, saying, "Traitors like Madani cannot question the country's system. The politics of appeasement was promoted by Congress and Opposition leaders after independence. Madani is forgetting history. India's history also includes Muslim figures who were promoted by this country. Abdul Kalam became the President of the country without any discrimination based on his caste or religion. Madani should be investigated after his statement."
Also Read
'Govt Working Relentlessly To Ensure Muslims Never Raise Their Heads': Jamiat President Madani