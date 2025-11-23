ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh Bureaucrat Slams Madani For Statement On Muslims

Bhopal: Hours after Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani accused the government of "ensuring that Muslims never raise their heads", Niaz Khan, an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre said, "an educated Muslim creates his own identity."

In a post on X, he said, "There is no barrier in India that cannot be overcome through education and hard work".

The debate began with Madani's statement, "World thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)."