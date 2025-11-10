ETV Bharat / state

Bhopal Model Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Boyfriend Arrested

Bhopal: A 27-year-old woman, who was reportedly pursuing her career in modelling, died under suspicious circumstances during treatment at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday, police said. Her boyfriend has been arrested over the incident, they added.

Identified as Khushboo Ahirwar, the deceased has been living in Bhopal with her boyfriend, Qasim Khan, for the last few years and doing modelling for local brands, police added.

It is learnt that Khushboo's health deteriorated while she was travelling to Bhopal from Ujjain with Qasim. She lost consciousness, and Qasim took her to a hospital.

However, he left the hospital moments later, making matters suspicious. The incident came to light after the hospital staff informed the local area police that Khusbu died during treatment early on Monday. The body was sent for a post-mortem to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, and the family members were also informed. The body was handed over to them following the autopsy, police said.

Head constable Prateek Kumar said, "Severe injuries were found on the deceased's body. The rest of the report will reveal how the model died. Khushboo had been active on social media for the past three years. She had created an Instagram account under the name Diamond Girl 30, where she regularly posted reels. Khushboo has appeared in several local advertisements."