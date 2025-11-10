Bhopal Model Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances; Boyfriend Arrested
Khusboo Ahirwar (27) fell unconscious while returning to Bhopal from Ujjain with Qasim Khan, her beau and was taken to a hospital where she died.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
Bhopal: A 27-year-old woman, who was reportedly pursuing her career in modelling, died under suspicious circumstances during treatment at a private hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday, police said. Her boyfriend has been arrested over the incident, they added.
Identified as Khushboo Ahirwar, the deceased has been living in Bhopal with her boyfriend, Qasim Khan, for the last few years and doing modelling for local brands, police added.
It is learnt that Khushboo's health deteriorated while she was travelling to Bhopal from Ujjain with Qasim. She lost consciousness, and Qasim took her to a hospital.
However, he left the hospital moments later, making matters suspicious. The incident came to light after the hospital staff informed the local area police that Khusbu died during treatment early on Monday. The body was sent for a post-mortem to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal, and the family members were also informed. The body was handed over to them following the autopsy, police said.
Head constable Prateek Kumar said, "Severe injuries were found on the deceased's body. The rest of the report will reveal how the model died. Khushboo had been active on social media for the past three years. She had created an Instagram account under the name Diamond Girl 30, where she regularly posted reels. Khushboo has appeared in several local advertisements."
A case has been registered based on the statement of the victim's parents, and an investigation has been initiated into the matter. Police said Khusboo's mother, Laxmi Ahirwar, claimed that her daughter was brutally beaten to death. "Her body had multiple injury marks, including swelling on the face and injuries on her private parts. We want justice and strict punishment for the culprit," she said.
She also informed police that Khushboo had mentioned a man named Qasim in a phone call with her sister, but had not spoken much about him. For the past three days, the family had been unable to contact her.
Khushboo's father told police that she had dropped out of college after the first year and had been living in Bhopal for the past three years. She worked as a model and also did part-time jobs for a living. "We have recorded statements of the victim's parents, and the body was also handed over to them," a police official said.
"The police are investigating all angles. Further action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received," DSP Divya Jharia said.
Also Read